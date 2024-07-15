90 Day Fiancé star David Toborowsky got a “daddy makeover” with filler as he and his wife, Annie Suwan, expect baby No. 1.

David, 55, took to Instagram on July 14 to share a video of himself getting filler injected above his eyebrows. “Just a little tune up so the baby says Da Da instead of Grandpa lol,” he captioned the clip. “Thank you to @kandmaesthetics for an amazing experience and so easy.”

The video was set to Benson Boone’s song “Beautiful Things,” while David wrote, “Daddy makeover [sic]” over the clip alongside heart eye emojis and crying-laughing emojis.

Shortly after David shared the video, many fans rushed to the comments section to praise him for the upbeat post. “Your sense of humor is fantastic! I also appreciate how incredibly gracious you are to all of these insensitive trolls who are commenting rudely about your weight…. Keep being yourself!!” one person commented. Another chimed in, “So happy and excited for the both of you!!…and nothing wrong with a few pokes to make you feel better about yourself. You go David! … or should I say Daddio [sic]!”

The TLC personality revealed he was getting filler just one week after announcing that he and Annie, 31, are expecting their first child together.

“The test results said I’m pregnant!!!!” she said in a sweet video shared via Instagram on July 5.

The couple made their reality TV debut during season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé in 2017 after they met when he traveled to her native Thailand after suffering a stroke. David and Annie fell in love and tied the knot in 2017, and they continued to document their love story on season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? and their own spinoff, David & Annie: After the 90 Days, in January 2022.

In addition to sharing their romance with viewers, David and Annie have also been open about their desire to have children. David shared he underwent a vasectomy reversal, while they revealed they were embarking on a “major journey” in January. One day later, the reality stars opened up about their IVF baby plans and said they had a “great appointment” at the fertility center.

“We look forward to the next steps and will keep you posted. They were absolutely amazing,” David told his followers at the time. “Time to head back to Arizona.”

In March, Annie and David shared an update about how their IVF process was going in a candid post. “The emotional roller coaster of IVF is hard to articulate. We will know in the next week if the embryo has in fact become a baby,” he said at the time. “We will update as we know. I thank all of the providers and everyone who have been involved with us since January when we began this journey.”

Courtesy of David Toborowsky/Instagram

The couple then shared a post update in June, revealing that Annie planned to undergo an embryo transfer. “We so appreciate each and every one of you have been part of this Journey for the last 7 months,” he said.