Reality TV feud. 90 Day Fiancé star Danielle Jbali is responding to Anna-Marie Campisi’s frustrations over a recent “swipe up” article she posted in an exclusive statement to In Touch on Tuesday, April 14. The link Jbali previously shared featured a photo of Campisi with a caption reading “90 Day Fiancé star arrested,” leading to a social media dispute between the two stars.

“Once you swipe up to the read the article it was about Nicole [Nafziger]’s dad [Tyler Nafziger],” Jbali, 47, tells In Touch exclusively.

“I understand where Anna is coming from, but I have no control what pictures and articles the company puts together,” the TV personality adds. “She did message me, but I did not see her message [until] she tagged me in her story post. The company never said in the picture who the star was, they just used her picture which came from the show.”

Courtesy of Danielle Jbali/Instagram

Jbali fired back at her statements on Instagram, claiming Campisi continued to imply she is “trash because of the articles and the items I promote,” she tells In Touch. “It does not make me trash for trying to make money to support me and my family. Every cast member gets asked to promote things and it is our choice of what we promote.”

When fans reached out to Campisi to see why she was seemingly locked up, she took to Instagram Stories to clear the air, also venting her issues about it. “I don’t like to feed into this stuff,” she began. “I’ve been asked by a few people if I’ve been arrested recently … no. I’m happy at home with my family.” The reality star also told Jbali to “get a life.”

The drama intensified in the comment section of 90DF blogger John Yates’ post about the ordeal. “I understand you need to feed your family, but maybe look into ways that don’t hurt others,” Campisi wrote, tagging Jbali. “You have choices. I was contacted by companies, but I would never do that to make money.”

Jbali said she meant no ill will in her response, noting she’s had articles posted about her, using her photo, and doesn’t make a “big deal” out of it.

The TLC alum highlights that she’s not the “only cast member doing this,” so she was surprised it caused such a stir. “I have never had this happen since posting the articles,” she tells In Touch. “The way [Campisi] went about it and [did] not give me [any] time to respond to her message. I was busy doing school work and did not see her message [until] she tagged me. You have to give people time to respond.”