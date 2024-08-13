90 Day Fiancé star Colt Johnson teased his return to reality TV following his split from Vanessa Guerra.

Colt, 39, took to Instagram on Monday, August 12, to share a photo of two iPhones set up on tripods, which seemed to be set up for him to film a confessional. While he didn’t reveal the project he was working on in the caption, Colt hinted he was filming something for a show by captioning the snapshot, “Somehow, Coltee returns.”

Shortly after Colt shared the photo, several of his social media followers took to the comments section to speculate that he is returning to the TLC franchise. “I hope you are on The Single Life,” one person wrote. Another chimed in, “We missed you on 90 Day!!”

“Yay! It’s about time!” a third fan wrote, and another commented, “Happy about this!!”

Which 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After Season 8 Couple Is Your Favorite?

Colt teased his reality TV comeback five months after Vanessa, 34, confirmed they called it quits in March. While participating in a Q&A with fans, Vanessa said that she broke up with Colt “over a month ago” and explained that they decided to part ways because they weren’t “in love anymore.”

While viewers were already familiar with the Las Vegas native, fans first got to know Vanessa during season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? in June 2020. While he initially claimed their relationship was strictly platonic as he was still dating Jess Caroline, the truth behind his and Vanessa’s relationship was revealed during the tell-all in October 2020 when Colt admitted to sleeping with her while he was still dating Jess, 31.

Despite initially being concerned about Colt as a partner due to his cheating past, he and Vanessa officially debuted their relationship during season 1 of 90 Day: The Single Life in August 2021. They didn’t waste any time and tied the knot in Reno, Nevada, in February 2021, which In Touch previously confirmed.

Colt and Vanessa split following rumors that he had been unfaithful, which began after his Tinder profile was allegedly spotted by fans.

Vanessa has seemingly been taking her life as a single woman in stride, and she showed off her impressive weight loss in May. After explaining she had participated in a 75-day weight loss challenge, Vanessa opened up about the process while sharing before and after photos.

“I blamed everything and everyone except myself. I knew I wanted more, but always relied on others to do the work for me,” she explained in the Instagram caption. “I’d then get angry/resentful when I didn’t get the desired outcome. Forever the victim mentality. I finally got tired of my own shit and decided to make a change.”

Courtesy of Colt Johnson/Instagram

The TV personality then shared that the process showed how mentally and physically strong she is. “Having to follow through with something day in and day out regardless of any circumstances taught me so much. Keeping those promises to yourself will have you develop an amazing sense of self worth,” she continued. “I no longer make excuses as to why I can’t do x,y,z and just get my shit done. It’s given me so much control over my life and caused me to gain SO much confidence in myself. I don’t even recognize the old me anymore.”