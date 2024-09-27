90 Day Fiancé star Brian Muñiz confessed to dealing drugs in the past but that isn’t where his criminal history ends, In Touch can exclusively confirm.

Inside ‘90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Day’ Star Brian Muniz’s Criminal Past

In 1992, Brian faced several vehicle-related offenses, In Touch exclusively confirmed via online records. He was charged with operating an uninsured vehicle, speeding over the statutory limit 26-30, failing to wear a seat belt as a driver and driving with a canceled, suspended or revoked Ilinois registration, according to legal documents exclusively obtained by In Touch. All five counts have since been closed.

Brian faced additional charges in 1998 for failing to maintain a septic system. That charge was later dismissed a month later.

Brian Muniz Opened Up About His Past as a Drug Dealer on ‘90 Day Fiance’

Brian made his 90 Day Fiancé franchise debut during season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in September 2024. During the September 22, 2024, episode, he shared with his girlfriend Ingrid how he ended up in a wheelchair, a situation that was directly tied to his past as a drug dealer.

“I sold for five years. I used it too. And at the time, I met my second wife. I drank a case of beer a day, with three grams of cocaine on the table,” he explained. “So, all that, after a while looking in the mirror, I look in the mirror and I look like a zombie. And I got tired of it. I tried to leave it all behind.

Seeking a “fresh start,” the TLC personality attempted to leave his wife, but she was not “OK” with it.

“And then a month, two months later, I was parking my car and then there were two men next to me, one stayed and one came,” he explained to the Brazil native. “The one who came had a gun in his hand, so I went to get the gun and fight him. But then, I took a shot. I didn’t think a bullet would hit me like that. After that, life in the chair.”

Brian revealed that his ex “confessed” to orchestrating the carjacking and acknowledged that he should have left his life as a drug dealer, but he was hooked on the lifestyle.

“Life for me, when I was a dealer was a little bit exciting, even though it’s ridiculous to say that. You become that guy, right?” he told producers in a confessional. “The drug dealer guy, the popular guy and then you like that lifestyle. My family didn’t approve of it and I didn’t give a damn. I didn’t talk to my mom for probably three years. But I was making money, more money than all of them put together. So how can I say no? I should have said no but I didn’t have that strength.”

Ingrid was taken aback by the news, as she had never done drugs herself, and questioned if she could truly overlook his past.

“For several years he lived his life around surrounded by criminals, and I didn’t know,” the mom of one told cameras. “I don’t accept things like that, you know? I’m not good with that news at all.”