Welcome to Plathville star Olivia Plath claimed that 90 Day Fiancé’s Ed “Big Ed” Brown once slid into her DMs.

While appearing on the Tuesday, October 1, episode of “The Sarah Fraser Show” podcast, Olivia, 26, was asked if she’s been contacted by anyone famous following her split from estranged husband Ethan Plath.

“Let me let you guess — it’s from another show that I’m pretty sure you’ve covered, and a pretty, I would say a pretty problematic figure, that just loves to like get in relationships with girls abroad and send them lots of money,” she said.

After she revealed that Ed, 59, was the person that slid into her DMs, Olivia explained that she finds him problematic due to his on-again, off-again relationship with ex-fiancée Liz Woods.

“I did respond because he was just telling me all kinds of stuff,” she dished. “I just said, ‘Yeah you like the view?’”

Despite confirming that she exchanged messages with Ed, Olivia did not elaborate on what their conversation was about.

Not only did Olivia reveal that Ed slid into her DMs, but she also explained that she’s not officially divorced from Ethan, 26, after filing the paperwork in February. “So as like, the beginning of this season showed last year, I was trying to get divorced. I was trying to get Ethan to sign paperwork,” she said during the podcast episode. “However, he didn’t want to fill out all of the paperwork. He didn’t want to fill out the financial part of the paperwork.”

“I was like, ‘Well, if he’s not filling it out, I can’t fill it out.’ I’m not coming to court being like, ‘Yeah, I’m making all this money and he’s not making any money,’” the TLC personality continued. “We’re not playing this game.”

She explained that the paperwork “got flagged by the courts that it had to be finalized and fixed,” adding that she had no further developments. “And that is where it still rests because I cannot get an answer out of him to finally fix that.”

The former couple announced their plans to divorce after five years of marriage in October 2023. “Ethan and I have decided to go our separate ways,” Olivia said in a statement at the time. “I have ambivalent memories of us being 18 years old, innocently dreaming of forever – but the partner you choose is a reflection of the world you want to live in, and at 18 I didn’t know who I was or what kind of life I wanted to create for myself. Seven years later, I’ve already begun my journey of questioning, deconstructing and rebuilding and I know that is a process that I will continue to prioritize throughout my life.”

TLC

They initiated their divorce proceedings in Carver County, Minnesota, on February 21, while their official date of separation was listed as February 25, 2023. Olivia and Ethan cited the “irretrievable breakdown” of the marriage as the reason for their split.

In Touch exclusively revealed that Ethan and Olivia’s divorce was closed on April 26. It was not revealed why the filing was closed at the time, though it was suspected to be a clerical issue.