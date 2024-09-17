90 Day Fiancé star Ed “Big Ed” Brown is engaged to Porscha Raemond following his split from Elizabeth “Liz” Woods.

Ed, 59, proposed to Porscha, 29, within 24 hours of meeting each other during a fan meet-and-greet at Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop in Plantation, Florida, a source told Us Weekly on Monday, September 16.

“It was love at first sight,” the insider told the outlet. “She’s incredible. She’s his dream girl.”

The longtime reality star was “blown away within a few seconds” and he popped the question on their first date. “He was so enamored that he asked the manager to get him a paperclip and he made her a ring out of it,” the source continued. “ He got down on one knee and she accepted his proposal.”

Which 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After Season 8 Couple Is Your Favorite?

He previously appeared on the TLC franchise alongside ex Rose Vega, and he introduced Liz, 32, to viewers in 2021. The exes broke up and got back together several times before they officially called it quits.

Ed’s latest engagement came just five months after fans watched him and Liz call off their engagement during an April episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? He decided to end his romance with Liz after the pair got into a heated fight over his taco pasta recipe, in which she said the dish was “too spicy” for her daughter, Ryleigh. After Ed insisted that Ryleigh, 10, needed to “stop being a baby,” the pair started arguing and he canceled their wedding without consulting Liz first.

“I’m not angry at Liz,” Ed said in a confessional at the time. “I’m just realizing that we’re not meant to be together. I’m at a different stage in my life, and I can see clearly that it’s not gonna work — that Liz needs to go live her life, and I need to live mine.”

While Ed has moved on with Porscha, Liz has also found love with her new boyfriend, Jayson.

“We’ve talked about the future, but we’re also not in a rush right now,” Liz told TV Insider in July about her current relationship. “I love him tremendously. He is my person. He is my other half, so I hope that this future just continues. He’s an awesome dad. His mom did spectacular raising him.”

Ed and Liz came face to face during the season 8 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all in July, which was also attended by Jayson. During the special, Liz explained that Jayson encouraged her to attend the tell-all so that she could get “the closure” she needed to “move on” from Ed.

TLC

Jayson then made his reality TV debut by joining Liz on stage. After he encouraged her to stay strong, Jayson turned his attention to Ed and shared a message with her ex. “I don’t have much to say to you, first of all,” Jayson said. “After today, you’re in the past. We’re going to move forward. Starting today, you will never disrespect her again. Otherwise, you’re going to have to deal with me.”