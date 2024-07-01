90 Day Fiancé star Asuelu Pulaa reunited with his former father-in-law, Low Faagata, one month after his ex Kalani Faagata gave birth to her boyfriend and “hall pass” Dallas Nuez’s first baby.

The TLC personality, 29, smiled for a selfie with Kalani’s dad while at the Castle Creek Country Club in Escondido, California on Sunday, June 30. The pair looked friendly as they sat on lawn chairs and seemingly enjoyed a barbeque together.

The reunion came weeks after his estranged wife, 35, announced she had given birth to her third child — her first with her new partner.

Courtesy of Asuelu Pulaa/Instagram

“Meet our daughter,” Kalani shared alongside a carousel of photos of the newborn on June 4, tagging Dallas’ Instagram handle. In the snaps, the adorable baby girl was wrapped in a lilac woven blanket with a matching purple bow.

Fans were shocked since the California native had not publicly announced her pregnancy.

It’s unclear how Asuelu felt about the pregnancy as he has yet to react publicly to Kalani becoming a mother for the third time. Kalani and Asuelu welcomed two sons, Oliver and Kennedy, during their nearly five-year marriage.

90 Day Fiancé fans initially believed relations were seemingly rocky between the exes when the mom of three appeared to shade the Samoa native by not wishing him a Happy Father’s Day earlier this month. Instead, she chose to share a sweet tribute post to her new partner.

“Happy first official Father’s Day, baby,” she wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of Dallas, 29, cradling their daughter. “We love you.”

Kalani was known for her relationship with Asuelu after first debuting their international romance on season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé in 2018. However, things took a turn after the couple returned for the inaugural season of 90 Day: The Last Resort in August 2023. During the spinoff, Kalani explained she and Asuelu were dealing with infidelity issues after she caught the dad of two cheating during a fall 2022 trip to Samoa.

In an effort to mend their relationship, Asuelu offered his then-wife a “hall pass” to kiss someone outside of their marriage. At that point, she met Dallas and used her pass to kiss him. It wasn’t until the retreat that she admitted their encounter had escalated from kissing to oral sex and eventually to full intercourse.

Throughout 90 Day: The Last Resort, the revelations kept coming, as Kalani later revealed that Asuelu had cheated on her at least 12 times, including during both of her pregnancies with their sons. Realizing their relationship was beyond repair, Kalani chose to spend the night away from the resort and with Dallas. In the season finale, Kalani and Asuelu ultimately decided to split, allowing her new relationship with Dallas to become more serious.

Kalani and Dallas only continued to build their relationship after 90 Day: The Last Resort. In February, the pair took to Instagram to commemorate their first anniversary.

“Happy anniversary,” Kalani wrote via her Instagram Story on February 5, along with a photo of her and Dallas kissing at the beach.