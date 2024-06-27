90 Day Fiancé star Ashley Michelle reacted to rumors she used Ozempic to achieve her major 100-pound weight loss.

“Is it Ozempic?” Ashley, 33, wrote via an Instagram Reel alongside a before and after photo compilation of her weight loss on Wednesday, June 26. “Or the mothaf–king grind.”

In the caption, the New York native shared her recent health milestone, attributing her success to a “spiritual transformation” brought about by a healthy diet and exercise routine.

“There’s this weird misconception that these weight loss meds and surgeries are doing the work for us when in reality they are an AID in the deep soul work that you are doing when you begin a weight loss journey,” the 90 Day Fiancé alum wrote in the lengthy caption. “Losing weight is a MENTAL thing, it is a spiritual transformation and it is to sit in communion with God. In order to be successful you have to ask yourself the hard questions.”

She added that fans need to “find a home in the exercise, find peace in the meal prep, find substance in the goals and keep going — you deserve happiness just like the next person.”

Ashley first revealed she dropped more than 100 pounds during the 90 Day Fiancé season 10 tell-all. “I lost a bunch of weight,” she excitedly told producers during the March 3 episode. “101 pounds to be exact.”

The reality TV alum frequently shares motivational videos documenting her progress on social media. “The biggest issue with sticking to a workout routine is actually sticking to it,” she shared in April. “So, to stay with it I suggest you find movements you actually enjoy doing.”

In another post, she told her followers how she managed to lose the weight. “Developing discipline means the exact opposite of everything you thought it did,” she wrote alongside before and after photos via Instagram in October 2023. “Developing discipline creates a path for you to actually reach your goals, for you to finally feel liberated in your life and for you to feel a deep level of love, confidence and power within yourself.”

Courtesy of Ashley Michelle/Instagram

Ashley is currently documenting her romance with Manuel Vélez during season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Ashley met the Ecuador native while traveling abroad after a dream inspired her to visit somewhere tropical.

“I was literally in the woods, in the jungle and I was like, working with the Earth somehow and it prompted me to talk to my biology teacher,” the self-proclaimed witch explained during the season 10 premiere, which aired on October 9, 2023. “And she’s like, ‘We’re going to Ecuador in December.’ And I was like, ‘Sign me up,’ and I went. I met Manuel that first year.”

While the pair were “inseparable” and engaged within a week, Ashley admitted they were “caught up in the moment being young and in love” and they split not too long after she arrived home.

The season 10 couple reignited their romance more than seven years later, only one week after Ashley got out of a long-term relationship.