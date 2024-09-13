90 Day Fiancé star Ashley Martson sat down with her plastic surgeon weeks before her scheduled makeover and In Touch has the exclusive photos.

Ashley, 38, flew from Pennsylvania to Texas to visit Dr. Robert Najera, aka Dr. Dallas, to talk about the work she has scheduled for October.

As In Touch first reported, Dr. Dallas will be performing a series of procedures on the former TLC star.

Ashley will be receiving a breast lift and silicone breast implant exchange. She will also be having liposuction done to her arms.

Sources told In Touch that Ashley wanted to get the plastic surgery since she is approaching 40 and done having children. An insider said she felt the work was a nice gift to herself. Dr. Dallas will also be performing surgery on Jersey Shore star Ronnie Magro-Ortiz’s ex Jen Harley.

Dr. Dallas, alongside Dr. Aimee Nguyen aka Dr. Rejuvenation, will give Jen a vaginal rejuvenation surgery and liposuction to her arms, where fat will be taken out and transferred to her labia.

Ashley became a household name after appearing on season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé with her then-husband Jay Smith.

She filed for divorce from Jay in 2019 but dismissed the case. Ashley filed a second petition but dropped it after getting back together with Jay.

She filed for a third and final time in 2020. The exes finalized a settlement in 2021.

“I’m just happy and feel free,” Ashley said at the time. Since leaving the reality show world, Ashley opened her own hair salon in Pennsylvania.

In 2022, she purchased her own home.

She shared the news on her Instagram by posting a photo with her partner Joseph.

She captioned the post, “I’m all in love and bought my absolute dream house. This 107 year old modernized farmhouse with six bedrooms and three baths on 1.05 acres of land is something I never dreamed I could have! My beautiful babies and my salon are doing amazing! I hope everyone is doing well.”

On top of that, she got engaged to Joseph earlier this year.

In April, Ashley announced the news on social media. She told her fans, “I said YES! Here’s to love and laughter and happily ever after! Our Jamaican Vacation turned us from boyfriend and girlfriend to fiances! I love you so much and can’t wait to Marry you, Joseph. Thank you to @bahiaprincipehotels for organizing the engagement and @oletowne_jewelers for my stunning ring.”

Ashley has two kids from a previous relationship.

She recently celebrated her daughter’s senior year at high school. “Don’t mind me over here…crying. I can’t believe this is your senior year. You are hands down the most beautiful girl I ever laid eyes on. You’re just as beautiful on the inside. I love you more than life itself,” Ashley captioned a series of photos of the teenager.