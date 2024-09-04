90 Day Fiance star Ashley Martson is set to undergo a series of plastic surgery procedures to transform her body, In Touch can exclusively reveal.

Sources close to Ashley, 38, tell In Touch the reality star is headed to Texas to have work done by Dr. Robert Najera aka Dr. Dallas.

The TLC star will be making the trip to have a breast lift and silicone breast implant exchange.

In addition, Ashley will be having liposuction in her arms.

Sources tell In Touch that Ashley wanted to get her breasts redone because she is finished having children. An insider said Ashley felt like the plastic surgery would be a nice gift to herself.

Ashley appeared on season 6 of 90 Day Fiance with her then-husband Jay Smith.

Ashley filed for divorce in January 2019 but then dismissed the case. She filed a second time in April 2019 but dropped it after the two reconciled.

Ashley then filed a third time in 2020. The exes’ divorce was finalized in 2021.

“I’m just happy and feel free,” Ashley said at the time.

“It took a long time to get him to sign. This is a celebration. No sadness over here.”

Since leaving the reality show, Ashley opened her own hair salon in Pennsylvania.

Back in April, Ashley announced that her longtime boyfriend Joseph had popped the question to her. She shared a series of photos on Instagram showing off the ring.

Ashley told her followers, “I said YES! Here’s to love and laughter and happily ever after! Our Jamaican Vacation turned us from boyfriend and girlfriend to fiances! I love you so much and can’t wait to Marry you, Joseph. Thank you to @bahiaprincipehotels for organizing the engagement and @oletowne_jewelers for my stunning ring.”

In 2022, Ashley shared another important life update with her fans. She revealed she purchased her own home. Ashley shared a photo with her then-boyfriend captioned, “I’m all in love and bought my absolute dream house. This 107 year old modernized farmhouse with 6 bedrooms and 3 baths on 1.05 acres of land is something I never dreamed I could have! My beautiful babies and my salon are doing amazing! I hope everyone is doing well.”

Ashley is a mom to two kids from a previous relationship. The 90 Day Fiance star recently celebrated her daughter’s high school senior year.

She wrote, “Don’t mind me over here…crying. I can’t believe this is your senior year. You are hands down the most beautiful girl I ever laid eyes on. You’re just as beautiful on the inside. I love you more than life itself.”

Earlier this year, Ashley made headlines after reacting to Jax Taylor returning to Bravo for the Vanderpump Rules spinoff, The Valley.

Back in 2022, Jax posted several tweets about Ashley.

After hearing about his return to television, Ashley wrote, “Saying I was ‘fat’ and had a ‘fupa’ when I was 120 pounds soaking wet with the absolute most flat stomach ever but?!”

She added, “Make it make sense.”

Ashley continued, “I guess Bravo forgot about that.”