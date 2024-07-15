90 Day Fiance’s Angela’s Daughter ‘Does Not Trust’ Michael

90 Day Fiancé star Angela Deem finally introduced Michael Ilesanmi to her daughter Skyla Deem, but things didn’t go as planned.

Angela, 58, was already worried about how Skyla would get along with her husband, and it turned out, she was right. While Angela had introduced the Nigerian native to her daughter and grandchildren in the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After episode that aired on July 7, Skyla opened up more about her concerns on Sunday, July 14. Skyla revealed that she didn’t believe that Michael, 35, was married to her mother for the right reasons. Cameras showed the trio having dinner together, and Skyla stated that she didn’t trust Michael.

“You show up with him, you know, last night like your marriage wasn’t completely on the rocks before you came over here,” Skyla said during their outing.

During a one-on-one moment later in the episode, Skyla confessed that she felt like Angela was only staying in the marriage with Michael to prove a point.

“I think Mama just don’t wanna be proved wrong so she is doing everything she can to make this relationship work,” Skyla told the producers.

Skyla’s opinions on Michael and Angela’s relationship wasn’t the only moment to put a damper on the night, though. During dinner, Angela was insistent that Michael try a bite of her barbecued ribs, despite Michael already telling her that he wasn’t a fan of the cuisine. After Angela forced him to take a bite, he spit the food back out, which enraged Angela. Michael denied that he spit the bite of food out, but Angela didn’t believe him.

In retaliation, Angela then took a bite of the meat herself and spit the food out at him to show him how rude it was before storming out of the restaurant. However, she eventually returned and again told Michael that he was rude.

TLC/YouTube

At that point, Skyla admitted that she didn’t trust Michael and his reasoning behind being in a relationship with her mother. Angela assured Michael that she was keeping her eyes on him and wouldn’t allow him to slip up again.

Fans have seen Angela and Michael’s tumultuous relationship continue to play out over several seasons of the 90 Day Fiancé franchise. After meeting online in 2018 and subsequently tying the knot in February 2020, Angela admitted in the premiere of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After season 7 that she hadn’t seen Michael in person in over two years. Michael finally made it to the States in December 2023, but two months later, Angela revealed that her husband had gone missing.

“Michael’s been missing since the 23rd. The police are involved, we can’t find him,” Angela explained in a TikTok video posted on February 26. “Michael left everything here. I know that there’s people who probably think, ‘Oh, maybe he just left.’ But like, nothing, not any ID, nothing to show his name on it, no clothing, not a toothbrush. Zero point zero zero. No wallet, nothing. Clothes on his back is what he left with on Friday.”

Michael was eventually found and the reality star claimed that he was in “fear of his life” and didn’t want Angela to know his location.

The couple continued to break up and get back together over the next several months. In May 2024, Michael returned to social media after a brief hiatus and shared a selfie of himself not wearing his wedding ring.