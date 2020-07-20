Stay back, ladies. 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Angela Deem gave husband-to-be Michael Ilesanmi an earful after meeting his female friends in Nigeria on the Sunday, July 19, episode. The TV personality was so upset by the interaction she threatened to call off their wedding entirely.

“This morning, I took Angela to meet up with my friend, Dawa, and his friends,” Michael, 31, explained in his confessional about how the drama popped off. “But, I didn’t tell Angela there were going to be women there because I know Angela doesn’t like me hanging out with women at all. When we get there, I don’t see Dawa, but I see the three women. And the next thing, [Angela] stood up and walked off.”

Michael was trying to get insight about life in the United States from other people who lived there considering Angela, 54, said there was no chance of her moving to his native country. Angela was confused why he was asking “strangers” about it when she already could tell him from her own experience living in America.

YouTube/TLC

After their exit, Angela was screaming at him for letting the women share their opinions about him relocating. “I’m done,” she angrily told Michael. “Take your ass to the apartment. I want to be away from you. There’s not gonna be a marriage.”

Michael said Angela should have respected the women enough to hear them out, but she couldn’t have disagreed more. “You go to hell. They can’t tell me s–t [about] what goes on and how my life is in America,” the TLC alum clapped back.

Angela said she would have never approved of that meeting, especially considering her history with Michael and their past fights.

“You know the thing that makes me really pissed off at Michael is he knows, if I don’t want you following women on Instagram, how in the hell do you think I’m going to feel about you sitting around a bar drinking with three women?” she said in her confessional. “Bitch, you caused this argument.”

“Maybe you need to marry them, Michael,” she told him.

Courtesy of Angela Deem/Instagram

As their dispute intensified, she got a call from her daughter Skyla informing her something was going on with her mother, and Angela speculated it was dementia. The update about her mom’s health seemingly sent her over the edge because she asked Michael to pull over while they were driving. Angela said she did want to tie the knot with him, but questioned if they were “made for each other.”

“This trip here is really to see if Michael is ready to be a husband, my husband. And right at this moment … I don’t see it,” Angela said in her confessional.

It seems Angela and Michael did work out their differences because photos from their alleged nuptials leaked in January, but it’s probably going to be a rocky road getting there!

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After airs on TLC on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.