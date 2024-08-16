90 Day Fiancé star Angela Deem reacted to estranged husband Michael Ilesanmi’s GoFundMe campaign after he raised over $31,000.

After Angela, 58, filed for an annulment from Michael, 37, in June, the Nigeria native set up the fundraiser to help with legal fees and explained he hoped to make $25,000 in donations. The GoFundMe page quickly surpassed his goal, and he has raised $31,775 at the time of publication.

Shortly after Michael took to Instagram to ask fans for help, Angela slammed those who donated in a TikTok video uploaded on Thursday, August 15.

“Did you see Michael made his goal? What is wrong with you, United States of America?!” Angela said in the clip. “I am totally ashamed right now. Who makes a GoFundMe, makes $25,000 for legal fees when we have people out there who are posting [to raise money] for sick kids, sick moms or veterans out there who don’t even get $25,000. Wake up, America! This is unacceptable …”

She then sarcastically congratulated Michael for his earnings before adding, “You’re gonna need it.” Additionally, Angela pointed out that her ex won’t receive all of the money he earned because he will have to pay taxes on it.

In Touch previously confirmed that Angela submitted her annulment filing on June 20 in Georgia court. She argued that she had grounds for an annulment because Michael allegedly “fraudulently induced” her into marriage “for the purpose of gaining legal permanent resident status in the United States.”

She also accused Michael of “engaging in a conspiracy with other Nigerian men to induce U.S. citizens into marriage for the purpose of gaining legal permanent resident status” in her petition. After noting that Michael “no longer lived” with her as of February 1, she mentioned that she didn’t know where he could “be found” after they split.

After the annulment was revealed in early August, Michael asked his fans for financial help by explaining that he was “facing some unexpected legal expenses” and that “any support would mean the world” to him.

The TLC personality said he has retained an attorney, though noted that the legal process “will be expensive.”

TLC

“I am asking all my fans to help – whatever you can give I would deeply appreciate,” he wrote in the GoFundMe page’s description. “I understand all of us are having hard times and I hate to ask others for money support but it seems like due to the legal actions brought against me I have to ask. Thank you all and God Bless.”

Angela and Michael made their reality TV debut in 2018, and wed in 2020 during a ceremony in Nigeria. However, it took until December 2023 for his visa to be approved so he could move to the United States.

Three months after he moved to Angela’s native Georgia, the mother of two revealed Michael went missing in February. However, he was found soon after and said he left Angela’s home because he was in “fear of his life.”