Angela Deem’s 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 8 costars are over her harsh treatment of her estranged husband, Michael Ilesanmi.

In a teaser for part 4 of the 90-Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 8 tell-all, Angela, 58, apologized to the women of the group for not being as supportive as she should’ve been during the last three days of filming.

“Because it’s not fair that I always leave, you know what I mean?” the Georgia native told host Shaun Robinson. “So I decided to come back and give ‘em the support that I should’ve gave ‘em.”

While the women — which included Jasmine Pineda, Loren Brovarnik, Thaís Ramone, Sophie Sierra, Liz Woods and Emily Bieberly — thanked Angela for her vulnerability, Emily’s husband, Kobe Blaise, wasn’t afraid and was quick to step up and defend the Nigeria native, 37.

“Angela, you’ve always disrespected your husband in public, every single place,” Kobe addressed her on stage. “To the level that even a fly cannot respect him.”

Angela slammed the Cameroon native’s comments, calling it his “opinion,” adding, “I’m here for y’all, I’m not here to make conversation.” She then turned to her husband, whom she yelled at for not defending her against Kobe’s comments.

“See how you’re not taking up for me,” Angela confronted her husband. “Tell him to hush, I don’t want to fight with nobody.”

Although Angela wanted to drop the subject, Kobe stood firm in his stance, telling her, “I’m not going to sit here and act as if this not something that has been going on and on.”

Fans have watched Angela yell at Michael at various times during the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 8 tell-all and going as far as telling her fellow castmates that she regretted bringing Michael to America.

“I’m sick of it, man. I wish I never brought him here,” she said about Michael, who moved from Nigeria to the U.S. in December 2023. “He’s making a f–king fool out of me.”

The drama seemingly only continued to ignite after filming for the tell-all as Angela announced Michael was missing on February 26. Hours later, Michael was found safe and told authorities he fled Angela’s home due to being in “fear for his life.”

Months later, In Touch confirmed Angela submitted an annulment filing on June 20 in Georgia court. In the filing, Angela said her grounds for annulment are that Michael “fraudulently induced” her into marriage “for the purpose of gaining legal permanent resident status in the United States.”

In addition, her petition accused Michael of “engaging in a conspiracy with other Nigerian men to induce U.S. citizens into marriage for the purpose of gaining legal permanent resident status.” She listed Michael’s last known address as her home in Hazlehurst, Georgia. Angela claimed he “no longer lived there” as of February 1 and mentioned that she didn’t know where he could “be found.”

Michael has since started a GoFundMe fundraiser in his legal battle with his estranged wife, receiving donations from 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? alums Colt Johnson and Jasmine Pineda.