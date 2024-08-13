90 Day Fiancé star Angela Deem seemingly threw shade at her estranged husband, Michael Ilesanmi, after it was revealed she filed for an annulment.

Angela, 58, took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, August 12, to reshare a photo of Mike Tyson that included the quote, “Stop being scared to lose people who add nothing to your life but stress and anxiety.”

In addition to sharing the post, the TLC personality simply captioned the snapshot, “Amen.”

While Angela and Michael, 36, have experienced many highs and lows that have been featured on the franchise, they seemed to hit their breaking point when she revealed he had been reported missing in February. However, Michael wasn’t gone for long and he was found safe just hours after Angela told fans he was missing. At the time, he told police that he left their Georgia home because he was in “fear of his life” while living under the same roof as Angela.

Angela eventually filed for an annulment from Michael in June, which In Touch confirmed in August. She stated that the “parties have continuously lived in a state of separation for 30 days preceding this filing.”

The reality star then insisted that she had grounds for an annulment because she believed Michael had “fraudulently induced” her into a marriage “for the purpose of gaining legal permanent resident status in the United States.”

“After [Michael] abandoned [Angela], [Angela] discovered that [Michael] was engaged in a conspiracy with other Nigerian men to induce U.S. citizens into marriage for the purpose of gaining legal permanent resident status,” she stated in the petition. “There are no minor children as issues of this marriage, and none are expected.”

In addition to asking the court to make Michael pay a reasonable amount of attorney fees and court costs in the case, she also explained that she didn’t know where her husband was at the time of the filing. “A diligent search has been made, and [Michael] cannot be found within the State. I do not know where [Michael] lives or where [Michael] can be found,” Angela said.

After the filing was revealed, Michael seemingly addressed the situation in a subtle social media post.

“People will notice the change in your attitude towards them,” the Nigeria native captioned a carousel of photos via Instagram on August 9. “But won’t notice their behavior that made you change.”

Meanwhile, Angela has continued to insist that Michael used her as a way to get to the United States when she slammed one of his fans as “Team Scammer” in a since-deleted Instagram post.

TLC

During season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, fans watched Angela hire a private investigator to look into Michael’s past amid her suspicions. However, the private investigator revealed he couldn’t find any proof regarding Angela’s claims during part 3 of the tell-all on August 11.

“I don’t have anything,” he said when asked about Angela’s claims Michael scammed her, adding that he found no evidence of “unethical” behavior in his past.