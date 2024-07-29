90 Day Fiancé star Angela Deem expressed regret over bringing husband Michael Ilesanmi to the United States before his disappearance.

After admitting to Ed “Big Ed” Brown that “nothing’s been like what I Imagined” since she and Michael, 35, arrived to the U.S. together, Angela, 58, explained that she doesn’t “trust” her husband during the Sunday, July 28, tell-all episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After.

“I’m sick of it, man. I wish I never brought him here,” she continued about Michael, who moved from Nigeria to the U.S. in December 2023. “He’s making a f–king fool out of me.”

Once the entire cast reunited at the tell-all, Angela told Michael that she didn’t want him alone with their costars. “You don’t get out of my f–king sight. Do I make my f–king self clear? Because you ain’t going to have time to make these people think I’m the bad one no more,” the reality star said, adding that Michael was “not going to do the nice guy to y’all in front of me no more.”

Which 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After Season 8 Couple Is Your Favorite?

The tension continued to grow when Angela started yelling at Michael while explaining their marital issues, including that he slept in her living room and that they hadn’t had sex in two months.

“You knew me for seven years. You got all these people out there in the goddamn world thinking I’m a bitch and I’m a good-hearted motherf–ker,” Angela shouted. “You’ve been a piece of s–t. You cheated on me, your goddamn bitch is somewhere in New Jersey. Is that why you’re sleeping in a f–king different room?”

Michael fired back by insisting that he hadn’t cheated on Angela, though she argued that he is a good liar. “He’ll lie and he’ll take that lie to the grave,” she said. “Seven years, I’ve seen you do nothing but lie.”

The episode was filmed in early February, which was just weeks before Angela announced that Michael was missing on February 26. “Michael’s been missing since the 23rd. The police are involved, we can’t find him,” she explained in a ​YouTube Live with blogger John Yates. “Michael left everything here. I know that there’s people probably think, ‘Oh, maybe he just left.’ But like, nothing, not any ID, nothing to show his name on it, no clothing, not a toothbrush. Zero point zero zero. No wallet, nothing. Clothes on his back is what he left with on Friday.”

John announced that Michael had been found safe later that day after he called the police, claiming he “feared” for his life while living with Angela.

One week after he was found, Michael addressed the situation in a social media post. “Hello, guys, this is Michael. I just want to quickly make this video to inform the public that I’m not on any social media platform right now,” he said at the time. “I mean, at this moment, when the time comes, I’ll make it official. OK, Thank you. And God bless you.”

TLC

Meanwhile, Michael continued to reflect on his decision to leave Angela’s home while speaking to Entertainment Tonight on July 25. “The reason why I left Angie’s house is because — it’s very very sad — I wasn’t treated like I’m her husband,” the TLC personality said. “I was treated like I’m just a nobody. Every day we fight.”

“I was just treated so badly by her,” Michael continued. “Whenever she’s upset, she can do whatever she wants. I don’t want any issue, I don’t want any bad record of my name, so I tend to keep it cool. Sometimes when she’s very upset, she makes me feel scared.”