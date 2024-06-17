90 Day Fiancé star Angela Deem appeared to be at the breaking point with her husband, Michael Ilesanmi. The TLC personality was convinced he was “scamming” and “embezzling” money from her after going through his phone and threatened to report him to the government amid his ongoing immigration process.

“You broke United States law of giving my f–king information for them to f–king photocopy. I got the proof,” the Georgia native, 58, yelled at Michael after finding out her tax returns were online during the Sunday, June 26, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? “That’s why you can go to jail over here … That has every f–king information. My f–king social.”

Michael, 35, slammed his wife’s claims, telling her he did not “make any money” from her personal information. “You’re a scammer and you know it,” Angela clapped back, bringing up how Michael was an administrator for a “Paradise Men” group chat.

“I’m getting information to help us and get the visa,” Michael responded. “And we be together [sic].”

Angela didn’t believe her husband and revealed she called her immigration lawyer to “report this to the federal government.”

“And before you f–k me and my family out of my Goddamn hard earned money for 57 years, I’ll f–king show you before I can tell you,” Angela threatened Michael before grabbing his phone and storming away. “Your whole team’s going down. I love you like no other. I’m not crying tonight.”

Angela and Michael are currently finalizing the details of their years-long visa journey during season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Initially, the pair sought a K-1 visa but were denied. After getting married in 2020, they adjusted their plan to pursue a spousal visa.

TLC

Angela revealed that Michael finally arrived in the United States on December 23, 2023. However, their happiness was short-lived. In February, just two months after his arrival, Angela reported her husband missing.

“Michael left everything here. I know that there’s people probably think, ‘Oh, maybe he just left.’ But like, nothing, not any ID, nothing to show his name on it, no clothing, not a toothbrush,” Angela told her Instagram followers on February 26, noting that he’d been unaccounted for for three days. “Zero point zero zero. No wallet, nothing.”

Angela accused the Nigeria native of “playing her” to gain entry to the United States and hinted at her plans to divorce him.

“But it’s looking like he’s planned this the whole f–king time. This is not funny. This is real s–t. You’ve got the wrong goddamn American,” she continued. “Nigerians, people that backed him, get him a good lawyer because mine is $10,000 a f–king hour.”

Michael was located three days later after he contacted police through a burner phone. “He told the police that he was in fear of his life and Michael didn’t want Angela knowing his location,” 90 Day Fiancé blogger John Yates revealed.

Michael has remained silent about his disappearance but reappeared on social media after a two-month hiatus in May. In early June, Michael slammed claims he “scammed” his estranged wife.

“I was rooting for you but after tonight’s episode, I do believe you scammed Angela,” one viewer wrote in the comment section of his June 10 post. Michael directly responded to the comment, writing, “Bring your proof and if not, don’t ever tell me such.” Another follower asked him if he could finally “talk about what really happened,” to which he simply replied, “No.”

Angela and Michael seemingly have yet to reconcile as she continues to slam her estranged husband through social media posts. On June 10, Angela reposted an article via Instagram titled, “Why Angela Deem Will Have the Last Laugh After Michael IIesanmi Split.”

“Don’t care what no 1 says, no one deserves this s–t under false pretenses,” she captioned the upload.