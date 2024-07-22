90 Day Fiancé star Angela Deem hired a private investigator to look into husband Michael Ilesanmi’s past amid her daughter Skyla Rae’s concerns.

After Angela, 58, spent weeks worrying about Michael’s activities while he was in Africa waiting for his U.S. visa to be approved, Skyla convinced her mother to hire the private investigator during the Sunday, July 21, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After.

“If you don’t trust him, you don’t want to do the legwork for it, you don’t want to do the digging, just hire somebody to do it,” Skyla told her mother about Michael, 35. “Get a private investigator or something and have them look into it for your peace of mind. It sounds like, to me, you don’t trust what you see — at least trust what somebody else finds.”

Angela said that she wanted to “f–king quit worrying about everything,” and explained she wanted to “give Michael a chance in the U.S. before I go see a PI because once I start this investigation there’s no turning back, and that s–t there scares me.”

Which 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After Season 8 Couple Is Your Favorite?

The mother-daughter duo met up with a private investigator named Todd and Angela detailed the ups and downs in her relationship with Michael. She made sure to include that Michael was searching for life insurance policies weeks earlier, which led Skyla to believe he was “trying to kill” Angela.

Angela agreed that she worried Michael wanted to kill her, and Skyla added that he likely wasn’t “trying to leave” her. “Mama just keeps hiding for him, hiding for him, and it’s just — it’s sickening how she just … I mean, you really do seem like one of them old, naive old ladies that get scammed,” Skyla added.

“The fact that Michael was looking up life insurance policies on Mama is just a red flag. And now I’m worried about my mama’s safety,” she continued in a confessional. “I think the private investigator is going to find a lot on Michael. I think he’s going to find out he’s been scamming her, that he’s been lying to her, cheating on her, hiding money from her. I think he’s going to find out the whole nine yards.”

Their meeting with the private investigator concluded with Angela stating that Michael would be “going home” if Todd could prove he was scamming her. “I’m willing to quit, give it up, go on, done. Honestly,” she said.

“I have done everything I promised Michael,” the reality star continued in a confessional. “I have loved him unconditionally, I have got him to the U.S., I have took him back when I shouldn’t have, and now I’m willing to sacrifice our marriage to find out the truth.”

Skyla previously expressed her concerns about Michael during the July 14 episode and admitted she worried her mother was only staying married to Michael to prove a point.

TLC

Angela and Michael’s tumultuous relationship has been documented on several seasons of the 90 Day Fiancé franchise. The pair met online in 2018 and got married in February 2020. During the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After season 7 premiere, Angela revealed she hadn’t seen her husband in person in over two years. Their problems only escalated when Michael moved to her native Georgia in December 2023, and he was reported missing two months later.

The Africa native was eventually found safe three days after he was reported missing and he claimed he was in “fear of his life” amid his marriage to Angela.