90 Day Fiance star Angela Deem filed for an annulment from her husband Michael Ilesanmi months after he arrived in America, In Touch has learned.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Angela, 58, submitted her complaint on June 20 in Georgia court.

In her filing, Angela said she married Michael, 35, on January 27, 2020, in Nigeria.

“The parties have continuously lived in a state of separation for 30 days preceding this filing,” the paperwork said.

Bruce Glikas / Getty

Angela said her grounds for annulment are that Michael “fraudulently induced” her into a marriage “for the purpose of gaining legal permanent resident status in the United States.”

Her petition, first reported by Starcasm, said, “After [Michael] abandoned [Angela], [Angela] discovered that [Michael] was engaged in a conspiracy with other Nigerian men to induce U.S. citizens into marriage for the purpose of gaining legal permanent resident status.”

Angela said, “There are no minor children as issues of this marriage, and none are expected.”

In addition, she claimed there was no joint property or joint debt to be divided. She asked that her last name be restored to Deem.

Angela also asked that Michael be ordered to pay a reasonable amount of attorney fees and court costs in the case. Angela filed a declaration explaining she cannot find Michael.

She said, “A diligent search has been made, and [Michael] cannot be found within the State. I do not know where [Michael] lives or where [Michael] can be found.”

She listed his last known address as her home in Hazlehurst, Georgia. She said he lived there until February 1 but “no longer lives there.”

Angela added, “I have made the following efforts to find [Michael].” She said he “is not from this country” and that she does “not have contacts for his family in Nigeria.” Angela claimed, “He abandoned the marital residence in Hazlehurst, and he has not contacted me. He only arrived in this country in December of 2023, so I do not have any information about his known associates.” Her lawyer asked for permission to serve Michael the paperwork by placing an advertisement in the local paper instead of hiring a process server, since she doesn’t know his location.

Instagram

A judge signed off on the request. “It appearing by affidavit that the above named Respondent on whom service is to be made in this case resides out of the state, or has departed from the state, or after due diligence cannot be found within the State of Georgia, or conceals himself to avoid service of the Summons, and ti further appearing, either by affidavit or by verified complaint on file, that a claim exists against the Respondent in respect to whom service is made, and that he is a necessary or proper party to the action,” the order read.

Michael has yet to respond to the case. The duo, who have a 22-year age gap, first appeared on 90 Day Fiancé in 2018. The couple had a long-distance relationship at the time.

Angela and Michael got married in 2020 despite having a rocky relationship for years. The two waited for years for Michael’s Visa to be approved.

The relationship fell apart within weeks of Michael arriving to America. In late February, Angela took to social media to claim Michael had gone missing. She later said police called her to tell her Michael was fine.