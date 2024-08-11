90 Day Fiance’s Angela Deem Calls Michael Fan ‘Team Scammer’

90 Day Fiancé star Angela Deem had no problem calling out fans who supported her estranged husband Michael Iesanmi ahead of the tell-all.

The Georgia native referred to a fan who showed support to Michael, 36, as “Team Scammer” in a since-deleted Instagram post. Angela, 58, then threatened to turn off her social media comments.

The latest in the ongoing drama between the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After stars came just days before TLC was set to air part 3 of the tell-all. In a teaser for the episode, viewers saw host Shaun Robinson invite the private investigator named Todd who Angela had hired to look into Michael on the stage to reveal his findings.

“I’m scared to f–king death,” Angela told Shaun, 62, after revealing that she would be learning about Todd’s discoveries along with the rest of the cast. “That’s why I’m shaking. I’m scared to death.”

Once Todd came on stage, he said that there “seemed to be some indiscretions” regarding what he learned about Michael’s past. He added that Angela “certainly” had some reasons “to be questioning Michael’s behavior.” The private investigator then presented a 189 page report with information about the Nigeria native and said that it took a staff of “about five investigators” to uncover all of the findings. Before the teaser ended, Todd gave Michael a chance to “disclose” any of the secrets he was keeping from Angela.

On August 8, In Touch confirmed that Angela had filed for annulment just months after Michael arrived in the United States. The reality TV star submitted her request on June 20 in Georgia and claimed that Michael “fraudulently induced” her into their marriage “for the purpose of gaining legal permanent resident status in the United States.”

TLC/YouTube

“After [Michael] abandoned [Angela], [Angela] discovered that [Michael] was engaged in a conspiracy with other Nigerian men to induce U.S. citizens into marriage for the purpose of gaining legal permanent resident status,” the documents read.

Angela also stated that there were “no minor children as issues of this marriage, and none are expected.” The TLC star asked that her last name be restored to Deem and stated that there was no joint property or joint debt to be divided.

Angela also requested that Michael be asked to pay a “reasonable amount” of attorney fees and court costs relating to the case and claimed that she had not been able to locate Michael. While she listed her estranged husband’s address as her home in Hazlehurst, Georgia, she stated that Michael had not lived at the residence since February 1.

“A diligent search has been made, and [Michael] cannot be found within the State. I do not know where [Michael] lives or where [Michael] can be found,” Angela stated in the filing.

She continued, “He abandoned the marital residence in Hazlehurst, and he has not contacted me. He only arrived in this country in December of 2023, so I do not have any information about his known associates.”

With Michael’s whereabouts unknown, Angela’s attorney asked for permission to serve him the paperwork by placing ad in the local newspaper instead of hiring a process server.