90 Day Fiancé alum Amira Lollysa is a married woman four years after debuting her disastrous romance with Andrew Kenton on the franchise. The TLC personality is officially “a wife,” In Touch can exclusively confirm.

“No man brought me to the U.S. I owe my American dream to nobody but myself,” Amira exclusively tells In Touch. “Back in Las Vegas, I met who is now my husband.”

The season 8 alum said she and her husband, who she declined to identify, didn’t have much of “a honeymoon phase” due to the “harsh reality” of “what real life in America” was like.

“Struggling, hustling, fighting for what I believe in, for what I know I deserve. Marriage is endless daily work,” she explains of the milestone. “I’m still working on it, figuring out the balance between being an empowering wife and feeling empowered myself.”

The model called marriage “an incredibly humbling journey,” adding that she “appreciated” the opportunity to question herself “every single day.”

“I learn and grow into becoming my best and strongest version of myself, a strong woman like we all are,” she concludes.

Amira made her TLC debut during season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé in 2021. At the time, she was in a relationship with the California native after initially meeting online. After getting engaged during a trip to Las Vegas, the pair were approved for Amira’s K-1 visa, which would allow her to travel to America as Andrew’s fiancée. Unfortunately, Amira faced significant issues traveling to the States due to the 2020 coronavirus pandemic, during which the U.S. imposed a travel ban on European countries.

Just hours after finishing a two-week quarantine in Serbia to enter America, fans watched as Amira told cameras that Andrew had “picked a fight” with her all night and she instead chose not to see him. Rather than heading to America, she flew back to her home country on a different flight.

Courtesy of Amira Lollysa/Instagram

“I decided to go back to France,” she explained during a March 2021 episode. “I was so proud to call Andrew my future husband, and now, it’s over.”

Sources exclusively told In Touch about Amira’s new love interest in November 2021, revealing that Amira traveled from Paris to Sin City to meet her “mystery man.”

“They made an appearance together at Vanity Beauty Boutique on November 17, [2021] where there were photographers taking pics of her,” the insider concluded, adding the pair “enjoy vacationing together and traveling together.”

According to the source, Amira did not reveal any details surrounding his identity except that he was American. “She was in a cheery mood and happy to be reunited with him,” the insider dished.

Two years after their 2020 breakup, Andrew announced he was putting the engagement ring he used to propose to Amira up for auction. The stunning Neil Lane emerald had been returned to Andrew by his ex shortly after their split was featured on TLC.

“It was a beautiful emerald ring that Amira and I spent a long time customizing. It’s made of white gold and a big emerald sits on top surrounded by beautiful diamonds,” Andrew exclusively told In Touch in August 2022. “Amira and I went and had the ring appraised a few years back and it was worth about $8,000. Amira really loved that ring.”