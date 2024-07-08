90 Day Fiance's Alexei Won’t Be a ‘Cheerleader’ for Loren

90 Day Fiancé stars Alexei and Loren Brovarnik hit a rough patch in their marriage when the mom of three revealed she wanted to return to work. Alexei was not on board with the plan and blew up when Loren asked if he would be her “cheerleader” and support her on her new endeavors.

“I’m not gonna be your f–king cheerleader, OK?” Alexei, 35, replied. “Any man in the world that respects himself and his manhood don’t want his wife to tell him, ‘Come be my cheerleader.’”

However, the pair seemed to smooth things over when they went to lunch the following day. Alexei said that simply felt like the discussion happened at the “wrong place wrong time,” and admitted that he does feel like Loren’s cheerleader.

Loren, 36, told Alexei that she felt like he did support her in most areas of her life, but she wanted his support in her career, as well. The Israel native eventually agreed to support Loren’s return to the workforce.

However, this wasn’t the first time fans saw Alexei lose his cool when the topic of Loren returning to the workforce has been brought up. In a previous 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After episode, Loren brought up the idea of her possibly getting a job. The reality TV star explained that she felt that she had gotten lost in the world of motherhood and liked the idea of being a “working mom.” Alexei wasn’t thrilled with the idea at all and told Loren that her family should be her primary responsibility.

Loren Brovarnik/Instagram

The couple has been experiencing some tough moments in front of the cameras lately. In the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After episode that aired on June 30, Loren admitted that she felt like Alexei had been downplaying her recovery from her mommy makeover. As a result, their sex life had suffered, but the New York native wanted to bring the spark back into their relationship. Fans saw the duo enjoy a date night together where Loren debuted her new body.

“I don’t know why I’m nervous. This is the first time since surgery that Alex will see me without my faja, my girdle, my bandages, everything,” the social media influencer said during a confessional before the date. “And I just hope that he’s happy with the results.”

The couple also recently had to say goodbye to Alexei’s father after he had stayed with them in Florida while Loren recovered from her plastic surgery. Alexei’s dad had been living with them for about a month before he returned home to Israel, which caused Alexei to become emotional.

“It has been great having my dad here, for him to witness me being a dad, and just spend all this time with the grandkids,” Alexei told producers during a confessional in the June 23 episode. “I don’t really know what’s gonna happen over there, if the conflict is gonna escalate and if even our town, where he lives is going to be in danger.”