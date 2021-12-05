A lot to unpack! 90 Day Fiancé fans always look forward to the tell-alls every season to get updates on the drama between their favorite couples and the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 3 tell-all did not disappoint because couples Corey Rathgeber and Evelin Villegas, Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre, Kenneth Niedermeier and Armando Rubio, Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh, Alina and Steven and Ellie and Victor spilled all the tea about where their relationships stand today.

Host Shaun Robinson was surprised to see that Ariela and Biniyam were at the taping together since they ended their season on a cliffhanger. As Ari and Bini’s story line on season 2 of the hit TLC spinoff ended with their engagement, they revealed on season 3 that while they did not have any plans to live together in America, Ariela still thought it would be a good idea to start the K-1 visa process for Biniyam to be able to travel to the United States as her fiancé. That way, it would be available to them if they changed their minds in the future.

However, it ended up coming in handy as Ariela decided that she no longer wanted to live with Bini in his native country of Ethiopia after she learned that he had turned the home they shared with their son, Aviel, into a party house while she was in New Jersey so Avi could undergo surgery. Instead, they relocated to Kenya and while living there, Bini learned he would have to go back to Ethiopia for the interview for his K-1 visa, which is the last step in the process. Because of the issues they had in Ethiopia, their season ended with Ari telling Bini that she would not return to Ethiopia with him to support him during the interview.

“I’m always there for Bini, I always want to help him and I couldn’t stay away so in the end I did go back for the K-1 visa appointment,” Ari told Shaun during the tell-all, confirming that Bini got his K-1 visa and that the couple are now living together in the states with their little boy.

Another person who got their K-1 visa since filming ended was Ellie’s fiancé, Victor. “We already had the K-1 visa process going before I decided to move and then COVID happened so that got delayed and that’s kind of when I was like, ‘I’m just gonna move down there and then we could start our life together,'” Ellie explained to Shaun. “And then the hurricane happened, so our living situation right now, it’s really tough because we cant go back to Providencia because he cant leave yet with the visa.”

“Yeah I’m in the U.S. right now but I’m not planning to live here,” Victor added. “I want to be with her but I also want to take her back to the island.”

