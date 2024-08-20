90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 6, Episode 8 Recap

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 6, episode 8 saw multiple cast members experience tough conversations with family members as they prepare to start new chapters in their lives. Meanwhile, one couple’s van life plan got caught up in a bump in the road.

90 Day Fiance’s Tata and James Have a Tense Conversation With Her Parents

Tata got down on her hands and knees in tears and begged for forgiveness from her parents, as she felt like a burden after moving back home to Indonesia. Her father forgave her. She then apologized to James for not being the “best wife,” and he told her that they would “carry” the burden “together.”

Later, James, who felt uncomfortable as the scene with Tata’s parents unfolded, argued with her about what happened. Tata said that she felt like James pushed her to talk to her parents. She added that she wanted to sleep at her parents’ home instead of the hotel that night. Though James and Tata ultimately made up and agreed that they would not stay in Indonesia if it caused their relationship to suffer, she was worried that he was already talking about leaving the country.

90 Day Fiance’s Joanne Drops Her Marriage Bombshell on Her Mother

Joanne’s mother came over to look after her cats while Joanne and her kids were in Ireland. She asked her daughter what Sean’s intentions were, and the two sat down so that Joanne could explain that she and the Irishman had secretly been married for two years. Unfortunately, Joanne’s mom did not take the news well.

“Joanne, how do you not even tell your mother you’re married?” she asked, concerned that her daughter didn’t really know the man she married. She also felt disrespected that Sean did not attempt to discuss his relationship with her before they got married.

However, Joanne told her mother that they simply wanted to avoid hearing “anybody else’s opinions, negativity and drama.” Additionally, the mom of two revealed that she was diagnosed with a brain aneurysm 15 years ago and wanted to live each day like it was her last.

90 Day Fiance’s Dempsey and Statler Have Car Trouble

Statler and Dempsey’s van life journey got off to a rough start, as their new home on wheels already began having issues with its heat. Dempsey called the van’s former owner to learn how to fix it as they put their adventure on pause.

90 Day Fiance’s Corona Prepares to Meet Ingi’s Family

As Corona and Ingi continued to acclimate to their new life in Iceland, they had a slight hiccup. Corona dressed nicely for a trip to the flea market, and Ingi called her “stunning,” but Corona felt that her boyfriend’s reaction was subdued. Later, the couple prepared for Corona to meet Ingi’s family the next day. However, Corona was worried that they would not like her or accept her race.

“I’m quite possibly the first Black person that they’ve met in real life, so I feel so much pressure to make a good impression,” she said during a previous episode.

90 Day Fiance’s Josh Meets Lilly’s Sister

On their fourth day in China, Josh and Lilly prepared for him to meet her sister. It was Josh’s first time meeting someone from his fiancée’s immediate family. Lilly explained that she was married once before, but she was young, and her parents did not approve. The marriage ultimately didn’t work out. Though Lilly’s sister seemed to like Josh, she was concerned about the possibility of him not being able to work and asked what he would do if he couldn’t provide for Lilly.