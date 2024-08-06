From rekindled romances to heated arguments about exes, episode 6 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way season 6 sparked plenty of drama.

90 Day Fiance’s Sarper and Shekinah Argued About His Ex

After meeting with Sarper’s ex during episode 5, Shekinah and the Turkey native went furniture shopping. During the outing, Sarper denied ever telling his ex that he loved her — which Shekinah did not believe.

“How do I really know that I am this one special woman in his life that he’s gonna change all his ways for?” Shekinah questioned.

Sarper remained firm that he had only been in love with the business owner and said that if a woman from his past told him that she loved him, he would’ve dumped her.

90 Day Fiance’s James and Tata Adjusted to Their New Home

Although James and Tata have finally reunited in Indonesia after weeks apart, they had yet to be intimate. To rekindle their connection, they decided to get away and stay in a hotel for a few days.

Before leaving to the new accommodation, James spent time with Tata’s family, who showed him their home and his very bare future room.

“There’s nothing done in this room,” James told the cameras. “It looks like I’m stepping into a prison. Right now I would never be able to sleep, not in this room.”

During the tour, Tata grew frustrated with James because he still hadn’t made any effort to learn her native language, leaving him unable to communicate with her parents — despite promising her family over five years ago that he would learn.

“He should speak Indonesian language,” Tata’s dad said in a private confessional. “So he can communicate easily.”

Apart from the language barrier, Josh was also uncertain about how to tell them he didn’t want to have children and wasn’t sure how he would financially support their daughter.

90 Day Fiance’s Statler and Dempsey’s Trip Started on a Bad Note

Statler finally reunited with Dempsey in the U.K. after selling most of her belongings and moving out of her apartment. However, despite Dempsey expecting excitement, the U.S. native appeared upset and disengaged upon arrival.

“I wish she were a little more excited to see me if I’m being completely honest,” Dempsey said in a joint confessional with her girlfriend. In turn, Statler attributed her lack of excitement to her “battery level being depleted completely.”

TLC

“Even if my battery level was so low, I would still be excited to see you, I would still wanna hug you and you know, smile,” Dempsey continued. “But I guess we’re obviously very different in that respect.”

Statler said she “couldn’t force” herself to “fake it” and said she was just being “real.”

“Just so deflating,” the U.K. native confessed in a private confessional. “Is she actually excited about any of this?”

Their first day continued to face challenges as the pair got into a major argument while leaving to pick up the van they planned to live in.

90 Day Fiance’s Josh Got Jealous Over Lily’s Male Friends

Though he was never “one for sports,” Josh continued to immerse himself in Lily’s lifestyle in China during episode 6, which included playing badminton with her friends.

At the sports event, Josh learned that the China native often played with other men — fiercely sparking his jealousy.

“Josh has always been very sensitive,” Lily told producers. “He would accuse me of being with other men, ditching my husband.”

Their issues quickly escalated as Josh confronted Lily about loving him, but not being “in love” with him.