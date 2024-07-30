From heartwarming reunions to major disappointments, the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 6 couples encountered significant challenges in their efforts to make their overseas romances work during episode 5.

90 Day Fiance’s Corona Landed in Iceland With Igni

Corona arrived in her new home in Iceland and was lukewarmly welcomed by her boyfriend. The Iceland native was equipped with flowers and was initially nervous about the welcome. Having never been in a relationship before, he was unsure how to be romantic.

“What I expected was a big romantic gesture,” the U.S. native privately told producers. “And then what I got, was kind of like, how I reckon he probably kisses his grandma.”

Things didn’t get much smoother after the aspiring midwife arrived at Igni’s home and felt he hadn’t done anything in preparation for her arrival.

90 Day Fiance’s Shekinah Met Up With Sarper’s Ex

Shekinah and Sarper met up with the Turkey native’s cousin during episode 5. During the outing, Sarper opened up about his insecurities while growing up, telling viewers that he was chubby and bullied as a kid.

Unfortunately, the touching moment didn’t last long as a belly dancer approached Sarper and engaged with him — angering Shekinah.

In a surprising twist, Shekinah disclosed that Sarper’s ex, Nora, had contacted her, and she intended to meet with her.

“She reached out to me and she told me that she had stuff she wanted to tell me about her relationship with you and she didn’t want to text about it, so I’m gonna meet with her,” the esthetician explained, telling producers she felt she wasn’t getting the “full story” from Sarper about his past.

Sarper called his ex’s claims “bulls–t” and claimed that Turkish girls “exaggerate everything.” “I said to you everything about myself. I don’t remember that thing between us in details [sic],” the personal trainer replied, alleging he “never” had feelings for his ex. In a private confessional, he claimed Nora reaching out to Shekinah was only to “trash him.”

“I don’t understand what Shekinah thinks right now. I mean, that girl, ex of mine, why she reach to my girlfriend [sic]?” he said in a confessional interview. “If she wants to say, something good about me, she can make a comment, put a heart, something, good guy. Say you are created for each other. Say something like this, but no.”

90 Day Fiance’s James and Meitalia’s Indonesia Move Is Still a Secret

James is finally en route to Indonesia to reunite with Meitalia after more than five weeks apart. Meanwhile, in Indonesia, Meitalia wasn’t sure how to tell her family that James was moving overseas permanently. In addition, she worried about James not wanting kids — which she believed would let her parents down.

Despite their lingering issues, the pair shared a warm reunion at a train station.

90 Day Fiance’s Josh Struggles to Not Financially Contribute

After a few days in China, Josh was still struggling to get accustomed to his new home in his wife’s home country of China. Still uneasy with Lily being the breadwinner of the home, the pair were planning their second wedding in China and the costs were slowly piling up.

Josh and Lily had differing reasons for wanting to splurge on the ceremony. The U.S. native explained that their first wedding was just the two of them, and Lily wanted her family to be part of the celebration. On the other hand, Lily stated that it was Josh who wished to experience a traditional Chinese ceremony.