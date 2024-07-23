From van life to China, the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 6 couples are taking TLC viewers on a global journey. During episode 4, the drama began to heat up, with Statler questioning Dempsey’s intentions and James and Meitalia uncertain about their future.

90 Day Fiance’s Josh and Lily Reunited in China

Josh has finally reunited with his long distance love in her home in China. Upon his arrival, Lily was excited to show off the recent renovations to her home — despite her previously admitting to viewers that she spent more money than she anticipated.

In addition to the costly home upgrades, the couple also planned to celebrate their marriage with a second traditional wedding.

“You said you want a wedding? So I said, ‘OK,” Josh told the China native as they tried on customary wedding outfits. Lily appeared to correct him, replying, “You said you wanted special wedding.”

Josh laughed off her comment, telling her, “If you say so,” but worried about the tension finances were creating in their relationship.

“The wedding Lily and I had in the U.S. was just her and I,” Josh said in a private confessional. “But now we’re gonna have this awesome wedding ceremony for her friends, her family.”

90 Day Fiance’s James and Meitalia Are Unsure About Their Future

James is finally on his way to reunite with Meitalia in Indonesia, who arrived in the country five weeks earlier. The U.S. native was worried about leaving his life in the States and even more torn after his relationship with his parents became “strained” after telling them that he was moving.

Meanwhile, Meitalia was back at home and selling flavored ice with her sister to try and earn a living. At the time, she didn’t want to tell her family that she and James were moving back permanently until he arrived.

TLC

Unsure how her parents would react, Meitalia revealed the news to her sister — who was shocked to hear about their relocation.

“I’m confused about why they’d move here and leave James’ job,” her older sister told producers. “It’s harder to look for a job here. He’s a foreigner and it’s hard for him to communicate. Also, the minimum wage is very low in this region.”

90 Day Fiance’s Shekinah and Sarper Continued to Argue

Although they shared an intimate night, Shekinah and Sarper were still at odds after the Turkey native failed to dispose of the alcohol bottles in his home that reminded him of his past romances.

After Shekinah waxed his back, Sarper revealed that he still hadn’t told his parents that he and his girlfriend had applied for the K-1 visa. He confessed that in actuality, he wanted to be with the Los Angeles resident — but not live in the United States.

90 Day Fiance’s Statler Questioned Dempsey’s Intentions

Statler continued to worry about finances amid her big move to England to be with her girlfriend. With Dempsey quitting her job, Statler stressed about only having one income and questioned if the U.K. native was only in the relationship for the assistance in purchasing a van.

“She couldn’t afford this on her own. Maybe she’s only in it because I can offer her van life,” Statler told her friend as she prepared to leave the U.S. In a private confessional, she added, “All my fears and insecurities are coming up. If this thing is to go bad, I’m going to have no home to go back to and a severely broken heart.”