90 Day Fiance The Other Way Season 6 Episode 3 Recap

After spending time apart, the couples of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 9 are finally on the *long* path to reuniting. Episode 3 saw tensions start to escalate, fueled by cultural clashes and major miscommunications.

90 Day Fiance’s Josh Moved to Be With Lily in China

Josh headed on a plane to be with his wife, Lily, in her native of China. This is Josh’s third marriage, so he hoped to do things “right” in this romantic relationship.

Upon arriving in China, Josh chose not to ask Lily to pick him up from the airport, wanting to demonstrate he could do things on his own.

As for Lily, she was keeping secrets of her own. Lily confessed to viewers that she spent more money on her home renovations than she had anticipated.

“The house turned out exactly as I wanted. The renovations cost me a lot of money,” she said as she showed off her swanky closet. “I couldn’t tell Josh about all these expenses. He always tells me that he’s broke. So, I didn’t want to stress him out.”

In a private confessional, she explained that the home remodel cost her more than 4 million yuan — which converted to $562,020. “Because of the rushing around and buying some furniture, this month, I maxed out my credit cards,” the China native told fans.

90 Day Fiance’s Shekinah and Sarper Argued About Exes

Shekinah Garner arrived in Istanbul in episode 2, but the couple soon found themselves in troubled waters when Sarper Güven failed to dispose of the alcohol bottles in his home that reminded him of his past romances.

“I’m just tired of this,” the Los Angeles resident said as Sarper told her to “make peace” with the bottles.

“You make peace with this,” she yelled as she threw a big red binder toward the Turkey native. “This is 143 pages of a love letter that my ex-boyfriend wrote me.”

This prompted Sarper to tell the mom of one that he did not want to speak with her anymore.

90 Day Fiance’s Statler Worried She’s Moving Too Fast With Dempsey

With Statler’s move abroad approaching, the Alabama native wrapped up loose ends in the States, prepared to sell her car, and arranged to move out of her apartment as she planned for van life with her girlfriend, Dempsey.

“I’m not just moving countries, I’m learning a new way of life,” Statler told the cameras. However, the digital nomad was feeling uncomfortable about the move and questioned if she may have been moving too fast in her long distance romance.

In addition, Dempsey called Statler with the bad news that they didn’t have enough money to pay for the van they intended to live in, which the U.S. native blamed on confusion due to the pound-to-dollar conversion.

“I guess we had a miscommunication on money,” Statler told producers as she packed up her clothes. “We can’t afford the van. I’m supposed to get on a plane tomorrow, and I don’t wanna be homeless when I get to England.”

90 Day Fiance’s Corona Moved to Europe to be With Ingi

Corona is finally making her way to her new home in Iceland. Although she was nervous about the “what ifs” of her new environment — considering Igni had never had a girlfriend — the aspiring midwife was excited about the move.

“I am quite nervous about meeting his family,” Corona told her friends as they drove her to the airport.

In a private confessional, she added, “Growing up as a Black woman in America, has been tough as is, and going to somewhere where I will be even more of a minority, is something I’m worried about, but also Igni’s never been in a relationship before, so I’m not only the first girlfriend that they’re meeting of Igni’s, I am also quite possibly the first Black person they’ve met in real life.”

In turn, Igni prepared for the arrival of his girlfriend. “I’ve had my fair share of girls, but I never really, met someone that ticked all the boxes for me, until I met Corona,” he told producers. “Definitely did not expect that I would be meeting, like my future girlfriend in an after-party at my apartment. I did not realize that she was hitting on me.”

Igni met with his friends, who felt he was moving too quickly, especially since he had no experience in serious relationships. “I definitely don’t have a ring in my pocket,” he said in another scene.