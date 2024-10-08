90 Day Fiance The Other Way Season 6 Episode 15 Recap

From Sarper Güven designing Shekinah Garner’s new nose to a struggling banana chip business, the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 6 couples are learning during episode 15 that love may not be enough when it comes to overseas romances.

90 Day Fiance’s Sarper Designs Shekinah’s New Nose

Now that Sarper and Shekinah are back on track with their relationship, the California resident has her eyes set on a nose job and visited a doctor’s office for a rhinoplasty consultation.

“He has a vision for what he wants my nose to look like,” Shekinah told the surgeon. In a private confessional, Sarper explained that he was a control freak and since he was the one who was going to see it every day, he should be in charge.

“When I saw there’s no chance we can’t cancel the surgery, I said [to] her, ‘At least give me chance, me to talk doctor and tell him what I want,’” Sarper said in a private confessional.

After Sarper gave his recommendations, the doctor said that was the first time that situation had ever happened in his office and admitted he agreed with the personal trainer’s opinion.

On the morning of her surgery, the business owner felt she had to focus on calming Sarper down rather than on her surgery. The Turkey native was also shocked to find out that he couldn’t have sex with his girlfriend for a month after the surgery.

90 Day Fiance’s Joanne Had a Conversation With Her Son About Sean

Following her marriage bombshell, Joanne had a conversation with her son Joey, who she felt had been making “passive-aggressive comments.”

Joey asked his mother when she planned to leave for Ireland permanently, expressing concern that, with his father living far away, he would be on his own with her overseas.

“Who do I have now? If you’re not here, something happens with Jesse in school, it’s really just gonna be me, I feel like,” he explained.

Although Joanne was willing to give up moving to Ireland, Joey called it a “lose-lose situation.”

After a week in Ireland, Joanne’s kids flew home, with Joey still trying to digest that his mother had been married for two years. Joanne promised to communicate better with her kids and in return, her sons would discuss if they were comfortable with the move.

90 Day Fiance’s Josh and Lily Argued About Money … Again

After a rough night, Lily apologized for bringing up her issues with Josh with his brother Jared. Jared, a peacemaker in Josh’s previous relationships, said it was “fine” and asked if his brother’s inability to provide was an issue.

“He doesn’t want to know about how much your paying because he feels bad because he can’t contribute,” Jared explained. Meanwhile, Lily said she was OK with the financial situation, she simply felt unloved by Josh.

TLC

Jared discovered the pair had conflicting love languages. Josh was someone who needed emotional support, while the China native showed her love through gifts.

90 Day Fiance’s Tata and James Worried About the Future

After six weeks, James said life in Indonesia had been difficult for him as he had no privacy living with Tata’s parents.

James and Tata went to try on traditional wedding attire as the Indonesia native explained they were having a second ceremony since their first wedding in the States had been small due to COVID.

The U.S. native was growing frustrated as Tata’s father kept adding expenses and James had yet to secure a job. James worried about their finances as Tata wanted to continue to help her family with their banana chip business in return for allowing them to live there for free.

Tata was also upset that James had yet to be fluent in Indonesia, which set him off as he felt that making money was the priority.

James and Tata’s relationship grew increasingly strained as he felt his wife was oblivious to their financial struggles and insisted they consider moving back to America. However, Tata remained adamant about not returning and hinted she might stay behind if he decided to leave.