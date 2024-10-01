90 Day Fiance The Other Way Season 6 Episode 14 Recap

From a cold plunge to money issues, the problems only continued to pile up for the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 6 couples during episode 14.

90 Day Fiance’s Dempsey and Statler Talk About Marriage

Dempsey and Statler are still reeling from the U.S. native’s anxiety attack on the boat from England to France. Both were not happy with how things went down and discussed the situation.

“I’m not gonna stand for you being rude to me all the time because you’re feeling a certain way,” Dempsey told her girlfriend, to which she replied, “It seems like you’re wanting, like, a solution to this and there really is not one.”

After they reconciled, the pair continued their travels in France and got a caricature portrait drawn of them. During the outing, Dempsey revealed that her goal in her relationship with Statler was marriage. Although Statler was excited about the idea of Dempsey proposing, she was also nervous about the idea.

90 Day Fiance’s Shekinah Questioned Sarper About Therapy

Shekinah finally returned to Sarper’s home after their argument and questioned the Turkey native about his promise to seek a therapist.

“I just want to make sure that you are gonna go to therapy,” Shekinah said. Sarper said he arranged a session for the following week, however, the business owner wasn’t convinced.

TLC

“Who’s the therapist? What’s that therapist’s name?” Shekinah questioned him. “Did you really make a therapy appointment?”

In a private confessional, the California resident admitted she didn’t believe her boyfriend, telling producers, “I call s–t on this. I have this gut feeling that Sarper is lying to me.”

The following day, the duo donned Ottoman Empire attire and took part in a photoshoot together. “I’m hoping that this is a good opportunity to get out and reconnect,” the mom of one told cameras. During the outing, Sarper talked to Shekinah and told her that she needed to work on passiveness.

90 Day Fiance’s Josh and Lily Argued in Front of Jared

Josh’s brother Jared arrived in town to spend time with Josh and Lily before their wedding. During the trip, Josh confided in Jared about his issues with Lily and their finances. Jared advised Josh that they needed to work on their communication.

Lily brought Josh and Jared to a traditional market, where the China native asked her future brother-in-law if he believed she truly loved Josh. He confirmed that he did, but Lily remarked that Josh wasn’t always convinced, which upset him. When Lily later mentioned money, it only fueled Josh’s frustration further.

“I know you love telling me how much money you spend,” Josh told Lily as she drove the trio home. “Thank you for ruining Jared’s night tonight.”

90 Day Fiance’s Corona and Ingi Talked About their Future

Ingi and Corona went for a traditional Icelandic cold plunge, where she later told her partner that she would not be able to start her midwifery program for a year and a half.

“It’s really nice that you met me then,” he replied. “I have loads of patience.” This, however, made Corona seriously question whether moving to Iceland was the right decision for her.

“I don’t think he realizes how much I’m questioning my choices that led me to this moment,” she said in a private confessional.