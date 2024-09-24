90 Day Fiance The Other Way Season 6 Episode 13 Recap

From a shocking marriage revelation to a pair who can’t seem to agree about their future, the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 6 couples are seeing if they’re really on the same page about their futures during episode 13.

90 Day Fiance’s Joanne and Sean’s Marriage Was Revealed

Joanne and Sean officially revealed to their family that they were married. The U.S. native’s family was shocked and her sons needed time to process the bombshell.

After informing her sons, Joanne was more afraid of how her mother was going to react to the news. Unfortunately, her mother told her friend that she did not approve of the idea of Joanne moving to Ireland.

“We were so blind by our love but this little fantasy we have might not actually work out,” Sean told producers.

90 Day Fiance’s James and Tata Were Not on the Same Page

James and Tata were working out the details of their overseas move to Indonesia. The subject of the money came centerstage as James didn’t believe their plan for a banana chip business would finance their lifestyle and suggested they begin a jewelry business as they had in the States.

James also dropped the bomb that they likely wouldn’t be able to bring their dog over from the U.S. because of the cost, along with a rabies outbreak across the country.

As the pair discussed their future, James asked Tata if she would return with him if he was unable to stay in Indonesia. Tata was vague with her answer, simply answering, “Maybe.”

Tata remained adamant that she would live in Indonesia and also have kids. Meanwhile, James wasn’t sure if that was something he could agree with.

“It kills me that I can’t give her something that I can’t promise,” James said in a confessional.

90 Day Fiance’s Josh Surprises Lily

Josh surprised Lily by taking her to a dance class before their nuptials.

“Lily has made it really clear to me that she needs to feel like I love her,” Josh privately told producers. “I think I did this right.”

The outing seemingly reignited their romance and reminded Lily why she fell in love with Josh in the first place.

“This is the exact kind of reset we needed before the wedding,” Josh explained.

90 Day Fiance’s Corona Struggles in Iceland

Corona was in the process of building a life in Iceland. In an effort to better understand her surroundings, she decided to meet up with a group of Black Icelanders she met on social media.

“The Black Icelanders are transplants who have assimilated to the culture, so it gives me hope that I can do that too,” she told cameras.

After that, she went to an information session at an Icelandic midwifery school and learned that studying could be difficult in her new home.

“The interview and all the courses are taught in Icelandic,” the counselor told her. In a private confessional, Corona revealed that the news had crushed her aspirations for her dream career.

“I feel like I just got my heart ripped out of my chest. I’m trying really hard not to just, like, burst out in tears,” she told the cameras.