90 Day Fiance The Other Way Season 6 Episode 11 Recap

From a complicated van life to bombshell revelations, 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 6 couples hit major speed bumps during episode 11.

90 Day Fiance’s Statler and Dempsey’s Van Life Got Frustrating

Dempsey and Statler’s van life continued. Although it started off “better than expected,” the U.K. native was upset that Statler did not trust her because of their messy financial situation.

In an effort to uplift the mood, Dempsey planned a beekeeping experience for Statler, who loves bees. However, the drama soon ignited between them as Statler got extremely anxious for the next leg of their journey which included taking a boat to France. In contrast, Dempsey felt her girlfriend was being over the top.

Statler eventually grew upset with Dempsey for not helping her through her panic attack, leaving the pair frustrated with each other.

90 Day Fiance’s Sarper Agreed to Go to Therapy

Shekinah and Sarper got into a heated argument during episode 10, in which she claimed that Sarper ripped out her hair extensions during an apparent physical altercation, which wasn’t shown on camera.

After packing her bags and leaving his home, the mom of one admitted she couldn’t walk away from their relationship without having one last conversation.

The pair met up at a cafe, where Sarper admitted he overreacted and felt stressed about the situation. He told his girlfriend that he only wanted to make her happy and asked her to “show him the way.”

Shekinah declined and said since he was a grown man, he had to learn on his own. She also opened up about a previous abusive relationship she was in and was adamant that she didn’t want to be in that situation again.

The California native vowed not to return home until he had “changed,” and he committed to going to therapy as part of that promise.

90 Day Fiance’s James and Tata Argued About Having Children

Weeks into his trip, James wasn’t feeling well and Tata decided to give him a “traditional coin massage.”

“Then she starts scrapping me across my back with this thing, scared me and deformed my body … It’s an Indonesian torture device,” James said in a joint confessional alongside his wife.

Later in the episode, Tata met up with her sister and informed her that she was diagnosed with hyperthyroidism. In addition, Tata told her sister that James informed their friend that he may not want to have children.

Tata confronted James about his desire to not have kids and admitted she was hurt that he told a friend and not her. James confessed that although he had not made up his mind yet, he was leaning toward not wanting children — which angered his wife as they had discussed having kids before.

90 Day Fiance’s Joanne and Sean Got Closer

After revealing to her mother that she was already secretly married to Sean, Joanne’s family traveled to Ireland to meet her new husband. Sean prepared for the occasion and engaged with her sons by playing soccer, hoping to build a connection with them.