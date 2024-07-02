90 Day Fiance The Other Way Season 6 Episode 1 Recap

Fans were introduced to both new and familiar faces during episode 1 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. From health issues to “bankrupt” businesses, the season 6 couples are navigating the challenges of relocating overseas, and it’s clear the drama is just beginning.

90 Day Fiance’s Meitalia Was Unhappy With Life in America

James, a 33-year-old elevator mechanic from Maine, met his 27-year-old wife from Indonesia online. After dating for half a decade, the pair tied the knot and have been married for two and a half years.

Unfortunately, Meitalia was unhappy with her life in Maine and experienced numerous health issues after relocating to the United States. This prompted the couple to move back to Indonesia to focus on her health.

“So I came to Maine, and then we got married in 90 days, and now I live here for about two and half years,” she said in a confessional. “I love my husband to death, but I’m not happy here and I just can’t do it anymore.”

James had yet to inform his parents of their plans and Meitalia worried he might not move if his family objected, especially since she was leaving weeks before her husband.

In addition to the stressful move, Meitalia confided in a friend that her husband was afraid of having children.

90 Day Fiance’s Sarper Designs Shekinah’s New Nose

After first debuting their romance on season 5, Sarper and Shekinah were back to continue their love story. The pair was currently long-distance as Shekinah returned to California to see her daughter. Her trip was ultimately extended for three additional months due to financial issues.

Sarper felt “anxious” about Shekinah’s absence and discussed his feelings with his sister. During the conversation, Sarper, a personal trainer, mentioned that only being able to train male clients due to Shekinah’s request has significantly impacted his finances.

TLC

Meanwhile, Shekinah met up with her friends, who still believed that her Turkish boyfriend had a lot of red flags. The business owner also dropped the bombshell that she had begun filing for Sarper’s K-1 visa and that he “designed a new nose for her.”

90 Day Fiance’s Josh and Lily Move to China

Josh, a 42-year-old from South Carolina, met Lily in China while working a “language job” to learn Mandarin.

After Lily came to the United States, Josh proposed and the pair married just 18 days later. The China native had to return to her homeland because of her cosmetics business, so the couple decided to move back together, even though Josh was not allowed to work legally for five years.

It’s clear the couple has their obstacles to work through as Lily described herself as “bankrupt” due to the expenses. Meanwhile, Josh had been married twice in the past and hoped he learned from his previous mistakes.

90 Day Fiance’s Corona Isn’t Sure About Iceland

Corona, 30, is a Philadelphia native with major aspirations to become a midwife. However, her plans took an unexpected turn after meeting 38-year-old Ingi on a night out, ultimately prompting her to move to Iceland to be with him.

Corona informed her family about her plans to move to Iceland, and they were not happy. Adding to their disapproval, she revealed that Igni had never been in a relationship before.