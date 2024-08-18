90 Day Fiance Stars Steven and Olga Confirm Their Split

90 Day Fiancé stars Olga Koshimbetova and Steven Frend have split.

The former couple confirmed the news via Instagram Stories, per @90DayFianceUpdate. Both Olga, 27, and Steven, 26, allowed fans to ask them questions on separate Instagram accounts and they were asked about their current relationship status.

“Yes, I’ve decided to put an end to our relationship and put our children first,” Stephen wrote in response to the question. “She is a great mom, but I couldn’t be [in] our relationship anymore”

The reality TV star continued, “There’s obviously more context and I’ll share it in time when I’m ready. You all ask this question so often and deserve an answer. I appreciate everyone who supported us.”

Olga was asked the same question and she replied, “I know you have been asking this question a lot. Here is the answer: No, we are not together. New chapter.”

Fans first met Steven and Olga in 90 Day Fiancé season 6 when he traveled to Russia in 2018 to attend the birth of their son. Olga and Steven first crossed paths in Ocean City, Maryland, when she visited America in the summer of 2017. Steven was working at the beach, and sparks between them flew.

“I was intrigued by her accent. Her accent, I loved it. I never really met anyone that’s quite like Olga. She’s an adventurous person. The places that she’s been and the things that she’s done. Olga’s smart, funny, outgoing and she’s smoking hot. Like, come on. I scored the hottest girl on the beach” Steven said during a confessional. “I knew that she was only here for the summertime and we’re both 20, why would the future be on our minds so we were both just having fun and enjoying our time. And then, all of a sudden, bam — she tells me she’s pregnant.”

Steven Frend/Instagram

Olga had to return to Russia shortly after she discovered she was pregnant, but Steven was present for the birth. The Maryland native also proposed to Olga during 90 Day Fiancé season 6 in order for her to receive a K-1 visa and move to the States. They officially tied the knot in August 2019, but Steven revealed that they had gone their separate ways in October 2020.

“People keep asking if Olga and I are [together] but the answer is, we went into this super blindly,” Steven said in a statement via his Instagram Stories on October 10, 2020. “There’s a lot the show left out that’ll have people confused but we have learned a lot about each other over this whole journey but we’re better at being coparents to our boy. We’re both civil and cause no drama because our son’s mental health is too priority [sic].”

However, just five months later, Steven and Olga sparked rumors that they had rekindled their romance when he shared photos of their family vacation to Russia. In March 2022, In Touch exclusively revealed that Olga and Steven were expecting baby No. 2.

“She’s currently 10 weeks, gender is unknown,” Steven told In Touch at the time. “It was not expected, it threw us off completely. As you see, we just made a huge move from Maryland to Brooklyn, New York. So, it wasn’t expected but gratefully, I have a great job that pays amazing so with having a new kid on the way I’m at no worries, Olga can take time for a few months when the baby is born.”

On September 23, 2022, Steven and Olga announced they had welcomed a second baby boy into their family via their Instagram Stories.