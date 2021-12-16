90 Day Fiancé stars are mourning the loss of franchise alum Jason Hitch, who died from COVID-19 complications at the age of 45. His ex Cassia Tavares, Danielle Jbali and more have spoken out in the wake of his death.

“He will be missed by his family and many friends and fans whom he adored,” Hitch’s sister Shannon tells In Touch in a statement, confirming his death.

Hitch’s sister Shannon told TMZ he passed away surrounded by his loved ones on the evening of Tuesday, December 14, inside the ICU of a Florida hospital. Hitch died from complications of the virus and perhaps other factors, Shannon speculated, noting they were not aware of any pre-existing medical conditions.

Prior to his death, the former reality star was a first lieutenant in the Army reserves in Florida. Shannon gushed to the outlet that her late brother was a “true and honest shooter, a great officer and leader to his men.”

Fans met Hitch, who appeared on season 2 of the flagship series, during his appearance on the show in 2014. He was married to Brazil native Cássia Tavares, although they later separated in 2017, filed for divorce in 2018 and went their separate ways.

“A successful relationship is communication, physical attraction and doing whatever it takes,” Hitch told Radar Online about their breakup in March 2019, noting their divorce was uncontested. “Right now, it’s time to go in different directions.”

“She did not come here just to become an American citizen,” he also said in her defense while addressing naysayers of their long-distance romance. “She had a good life in Brazil. She was about to finish college. She didn’t have to marry me.”

Tavares is now remarried after exchanging vows with her husband, Giuseppe, in an Italy-based courthouse. She announced they became husband and wife in February 2021.

Hitch is the first star that fans sadly lost from the ​franchise, and several have since taken to social media to pay their respects. “I had literally just seen Jason Hitch get married [on the show], now he passed from COVID at 45 yrs,” one social media user tweeted. “Condolences to the fam. Heartbreaking.”

“Yooooooo #90DayFiance,” another posted via Twitter amid the solemn news. “I remember this dude sent me a shirt from his business. Crazy.”