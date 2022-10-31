Spooky, scary! The stars from TLC’s hit reality TV franchise 90 Day Fiancé are no strangers to embracing cultures other than their own, as the show is based on the concept of Americans marrying foreigners from other countries. Halloween is a holiday that is celebrated in different ways around the world, and fan favorite cast members like Veronica Rodriguez, David and Annie Toborowsky, Tiffany Franco and more reveal their costumes and plans for Halloween 2022 exclusively with In Touch.

In the United States, Halloween was first introduced in the 1840s when Irish immigrated to America to flee a potato famine, according to Reuters. It originated from the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain, according to The History Channel, when people would light bonfires and wear costumes to ward off ghosts. Many of the traditions used to celebrated Halloween in modern America are based in Irish folklore: trick-or-treating and jack-o’-lanterns are both thought to have Irish origins.

Halloween is a perfect time for telling ghost stories, and there is one 90 Day Fiancé couple who had a joint encounter with the supernatural while filming the show. In a scene that aired during season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? in 2021, Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa had rented an Airbnb during a trip to visit Asuelu’s family in Washington. Unfortunately, their rental seemed to be occupied by paranormal guest.

“I still feel tired, I didn’t even sleep last night,” Asuelu told his wife as she prepared their morning coffee. “Why didn’t you sleep last night?” Kalani asked her husband.

“Because I saw the ghost [sic],” the Samoa native said. “It was back there. I go to the bathroom because I really want to poop [sic], and I saw like, a little girl.”

In his confessional, Asuelu shared details about how his culture views the spirit realm. “Most [Samoans] believe in [ghosts] and last night, I saw, it’s [sic] like a shadow of a little girl standing in front of the bathroom,” he said and explained what his encounter with the spirit felt like. “I [felt] like [I was] standing in the air and I [felt] like I [had a] big head and I didn’t really go to sleep after that. I was [awake] all night until the morning and I [felt] very scared.”

Perhaps the scariest part of his story was that Kalani also had a paranormal experience in their Airbnb that night, seemingly corroborating that the rental was haunted. “OK no, I didn’t tell you ’cause I didn’t want to scare you,” she told Asuelu. “Last night, I heard someone talking. I like, held my pee ’cause I was too afraid to go to the bathroom.”

“I 100 percent believe in ghosts,” Kalani said in her confessional. “Sometimes you encounter bad ones. [It] never really happened to both of us at the same time, but I believe that there is a bad one here.”

On that spooky note, keep scrolling through the gallery below to see how your favorite stars from TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé franchise are celebrating Halloween 2022!