The cast of 90 Day Fiancé had some harsh words for star Loren Brovarnik while talking about the way she represents herself on social media.

As the cast prepared to leave the season 8 tell-all in a teaser clip for the Sunday, August 25, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After shared by People, Loren, 36, was confronted about the lack of drama in her segment.

“You can say whatever you would like right now because I’ve got 5 minutes,” Loren said, while Sophie Sierra replied, “I’m saying it to you that I don’t think that’s really fair. Your segment, no one came for you guys but you was very opinionated on everyone else.”

Loren argued that she was “not opinionated” when it came to her costars’ drama. “I asked the appropriate questions and I was so prepared for everybody to ask questions and nobody did,” she added.

The Florida native then offered the opportunity for her costars to “ask [her] questions,” but Sophie, 25, explained that “there was nothing” to ask her and her husband, Alexei Brovarnik, “because you guys don’t show any of the bad side and it looks like very perfect.”

Alexei, 36, quickly jumped in to defend his wife, and Loren fired back, “Are you not f–king here? Did you not see us fighting?”

Loren turned to Sophie’s husband, Rob Warne, to explain she understood why she has been dubbed as difficult, and the Spain native called her out for the “f–king rude” comment. “You don’t even know me and Rob,” she added.

“We’ve watched your story. We know that he f–ked up, but I also don’t believe you fully,” Loren said, referencing Rob’s decision to talk to other women during their relationship.

The women continued to bicker about Loren’s attitude, and Thaís Ramone chimed in to accuse Loren of “talking s–t” about her during a previous episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk.

After Sophie slammed Loren for being so “opinionated” of other people, she accused her and Alexei of pretending to be “very perfect online.” The Israel native made it clear he was over the drama by responding, “Forget about this. That’s comic at this point.”

“You could have easily proven that you guys are genuine,” Sophie said.

Alexei and Loren began to get up as the mother of three said, “Wish you guys the best of luck.” However, Sophie made it clear she wasn’t happy with the comment and replied, “You see? You think you’re better than everyone.”

“I don’t, but I literally sat there, waiting for questions,” Loren said, which led Thaís, 26, to call her “selfish.”

After Loren argued that she wasn’t selfish, she explained that she previously defended Thaís in an argument with her husband, Patrick Mendes.

“I’m talking to you. We [are] not involving husbands here,” Thaís said. “I’m talking to you. Why [are] you saying that? You’re not better than anyone. You’re not better than anyone.”

While Loren insisted she never pretended to be above anyone else, Thaís stood by her claim.

The final episode of the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After season 8 tell-all will air on TLC August 25 at 8 p.m. ET.