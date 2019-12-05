A fresh start. 90 Day Fiancé alum Darcey Silva is ready for a change following her split from Tom Books. The 45-year-old is planning on relocating, an insider exclusively told In Touch.

“Darcey and Stacey are indeed moving to Los Angeles and Darcey’s bringing the girls,” the source shared. “She will set things up and make sure everything’s ready while her daughters finish out their school year in Connecticut until summer when they’ll all make the official move on the West Coast.”

The news of Darcey’s move comes after she seemingly responded to Tom’s cheating accusations. The TLC star posted a sexy video showing herself all dressed up and embracing the single life. “No man will control me or manipulate me again!” she captioned the video posted on Wednesday, December 4. “I’m my own woman! Staying strong! Ready for the real deal and a real man! Been there done that! Bye boys! The right man for me will be confident, sexy and cool! I will never settle for less! Moving on up!”

TLC

The reality star continued to write, “Users are just flings! No more vindictive men! So over it! Thank you, next! Only want the best!” Prior to Darcey’s girl power post, Tom shared a series of messages between him and a man named Michael, claiming the beauty had cheated with him while she was with Tom.

According to Michael, he was tired of being her “secret” and was ready to tell Tom the truth. “Let’s get this straight she leaded [sic] me on to believe she was in love with me, spent seven days with me telling me she loved me, for months played with my emotions. It’s all bulls–t,” he wrote. “I want her out my life and I want out of this drama fake love it’s heartless she got her extra followers. Anyways, take care Darcey,” Michael continued. The messages have since been deleted.

Viewers got to see Darcey and Tom’s relationship struggles during season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. Darcey was ready to say “I do,” while Tom had his reservations. They ultimately ended up parting ways. It sounds like a new beginning is just what the doctor ordered.