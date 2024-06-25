90 Day Fiancé has blossomed into multiple spinoffs, documenting the outcomes of many international couples worldwide. While some love stories have found happy endings, others have faced heartbreak. Fans are curious about where the original four couples from season 1 are today.

Alan and Kirlyam Cox

Alan first met Kirlyam while on a missionary trip in Brazil. They crossed paths again by chance over eight years later at another missionary’s wedding. Season 1 captured Kirlyam as she moved from South America to the United States.

After tying the knot in 2013, Alan and Kirlyam are still going strong. The season 1 couple has welcomed two sons, Liam and Enzo, over the course of their marriage.

Alan and Kirlyam are active on social media, sharing their adventures as a family of four with their more than 300,000 combined followers. “The best to ever do it,” the North Carolina native wrote in a romantic tribute post dedicated to his wife in May 2024. “I’m forever grateful to this wonderful human being. I love you. Thank you for everything!

Russ and Paola Mayfield

Russ and Paola met when the Oklahoma native was on a work assignment in Colombia. After sparking an intense in-person connection, fans watched during season 1 as Paola struggled to assimilate into Russ’ small-town life in Oklahoma.

After tying the knot in October 2013, the pair have returned to appear on several spinoffs in the franchise, including 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined, 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk, and 90 Day Fiancé: Love Games. In January 2019, Paola and Russ welcomed their first child, a son named Axel.

Russ and Paola, often the subject of split rumors as they’ve been known to have taken time apart in the past, recently addressed the breakup rumors exclusively in February 2024.

“Paola and Russ have not made any official decisions in regard to their marriage,” the couple’s rep, Dominique Enchinton of Dominton Talent House, exclusively told In Touch. “They are continually making steps to work on their relationship.”

Louis and Aya Gattone

Louis met the Phillipines native online through a dating site. At the time, the couple agreed that Aya would leave her home to live with Louis due to him being the father of two sons.

Louis and Aya are still together as of June 2024. In June 2018, they welcomed their son Giovanni. They celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary in September 2020, and their son Stefano was born later that year in November 2020.

One year later, the pair revealed they went into business together.

“@rusticcharmbydesign is our name on Instagram/Etsy/Facebook. Handcrafting rustic wood decor (and eventually furniture) along with jewelry is what we do,” the couple shared in November 2021. “We would love and forever be appreciative of the support that following and sharing our pages offers. Buying something would be a bonus.”

Mike Eloshway and Aziza Mazhidova

Mike was 31 years old when he met Aziza online in 2013, who was 10 years younger than him. They started as friends, but their relationship turned romantic after her work visa to America was denied.

At the time, Mike’s friends and family doubted Aziza’s intentions, suspecting she might be using him for a visa to come to America. Despite their harsh criticism, Mike and Aziza got married in October 2013.

After making their TLC debut, the Uzbekistan native announced her pregnancy, expecting the couple’s first child together in September 2018. Their daughter, Olivia Joan, was born in January 2019.

Aziza and Mike celebrated Easter 2023 together as a family with their daughter, Olivia Joan. However, In Touch confirmed in June 2023 that Mike had been indicted on charges related to child pornography.

​​According to court records obtained by In Touch, the TLC personality is accused of “knowingly receiving and distributing … depictions of real minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct” between February 2022 and March 2023. In addition, the former reality star possessed a “black HP desktop computer that contained child pornography,” In Touch confirmed on May 9, 2023.

Mike pleaded guilty in the case. He received a $20,000 bond on June 28, 2023, and was subsequently released.

The trial for the case is set to continue in July 2024.

The status of Aziza and Mike’s relationship is unclear as the mom of one has her social media profiles set to private.