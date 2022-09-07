Lawyering up. 90 Day Fiancé star Paola Mayfield hired franchise costar Yvette ‘Yve’ Arellano‘s immigration lawyer, Kathleen Martinez, to represent her in a case regarding her family in Colombia, In Touch can exclusively confirm.

“We have been retained to prepare asylum applications for Paola’s siblings. Paola’s siblings have a fear of persecution if they were to return to their native country, Columbia,” Kathleen’s rep, Dominique Enchinton (Talent Manager at Dominton Talent House), exclusively tells In Touch. “They have narrowly escaped harm to see refuge and safety, here in the United States. Kathleen and her team are prepared to fight for her family to maintain safety, here with their sibling, Paola.”

Kathleen shared she would be representing Paola via Instagram on Tuesday, September 6. “Thank you @paola_mayfield for choosing Martinez Immigration and trusting us with helping your family seek asylum,” her caption read. “We are looking forward to working with you to bring your family here safely.”

The TLC alum, 35, shared the post on her Instagram Stories and responded in the comments of Kathleen’s post. “Thank you [red heart emoji],” the Colombia native wrote. 90 Day Fiancé fans shared their support in the comments. “I LOVE HER!! if anyone can do it, it’s you boo boo,” one person wrote, while another commented, “Paola is in great hands.”

Courtesy of Paola Mayfield/Instagram

Fans met the brunette beauty during season 1 of 90 Day Fiancé, during the beginning of her love story with husband Russ Mayfield. Fans followed along as Paola left everything behind in her native country to move to the United States on a K-1 visa, a.k.a. the fiancé visa, to start a new life with Russ in America. Although they have had their fair share of ups and downs after they wed in October 2013, they are still in a committed marriage.

The couple welcomed their son, Axel, in January 2019, and have shared an outpouring of sweet family moments together.

Russ, 35, has supported Paola through her immigration process, even since the very beginning of their relationship. “Six years ago we were going through the K-1 Visa process,” the Oklahoma native captained his October 2018 Instagram throwback photo of the two from 2012.

“After moving back to the states, I went back to Colombia, spending some time in Bogotá and then took Pao to Cartagena, oh what a trip! I’m so proud to see how far we have come and cherish the fun times we have had together as we live and learn from one another.”

Nearly nine years into the legal process, the wrestler reached a huge milestone by being granted citizenship in the United States. She shared the exciting news with her online followers via Instagram with a boomerang of her certificate.

“Today I had the honor to become an American citizen. I’m very proud and grateful for everything that this country has given me,” she captioned her April 2021 Instagram announcement.

Paola also documented her United States citizenship process on her YouTube channel, where she shared personal and raw moments. Russ and their son weren’t allowed to be in the courtroom due to the coronavirus pandemic, so she expected them to welcome her with open arms outside the courthouse. Unfortunately, she never received her warm congratulations.

“He’s very sorry. He knows that he did wrong, but for me, it’s so hard to change my mood. I’m very disappointed. I know it’s silly, it’s not about a picture and it’s about the support,” she said in her YouTube video at the time. “I don’t know. People are going to find it stupid. But when you have been working so hard and so long for all of these things, you expect that but it didn’t happen. My day, I don’t feel like it [was] celebrated … it makes me feel a little bit down.”