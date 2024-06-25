90 Day Fiance Love in Paradise Season 4 Episode 10 Recap

From Alex saying goodbye to Adriano to Madelein agreeing to sign Luke’s prenup, the international couples finally found some resolutions during episode 10 of 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise.

90 Day Fiance’s Ani and Kyle Say Goodbye

Ani and Kyle met up for one final conversation in Malta. Kyle wanted answers from Ani about her ex as he had found out in episode 9 that she had hooked up with him right before his arrival.

“Because I know that you were not ovulating when we had sex,” Kyle explained to her. “And so, if you’re pregnant, it’s his.”

In response, Ani felt the U.S. native didn’t put enough effort into their relationship but was relieved they finally made a decision to end their connection. The avid sperm donor questioned if Ani’s ex could be the father of her child, which prompted Ani to storm off and call him an asshole.

90 Day Fiance’s Alex Leaves Adriano

After confronting Adriano about wanting to have a threesome with her cousin, the U.S. native said she was going home and ending the relationship.

“I came here wanting to reconnect with you but I’m having to shrink myself into this little bitty box just so I can have something?” Alex told Adriano while on a boat cruise down the Amalfi coast. In a private confessional, she added, “He has made me feel like I am nothing to him.”

The Italy native was mad at himself for the situation but felt things between them could still be fixed. However, Alex was firm that she gave her partner enough chances and left Italy.

90 Day Fiance’s Luke and Madelein Finally Agree on a Prenup

Luke and Madelein’s relationship is on the mend after the Colombia native was accused of sleeping naked with another man. While the pair worked through the issue, Luke asked Madelein if she would agree to sign a prenup — to which she finally agreed.

As Luke’s overseas trip was coming to a close, he admitted to his girlfriend if he started a business or landed a remote job he would not be able to return to Colombia anytime soon.

“This relationship will not survive if we continue to do distance,” Luke admitted in a private confessional.

90 Day Fiance’s Shawn and Alliya Question Their Future

Shawn’s Brazil trip to visit Alliya is almost over. However, the pair visited a plastic surgeon to get a consultation as Alliya wanted to undergo some procedures to make her look more feminine.

“I want to take off the fat off my belly or my back and I put it on my butt. I also don’t like this bump,” Alliya explained to the health professional as she pointed to her forehead. “I want my face to look more feminine.”

Shawn struggled with Alliya’s decision to transition but had “come to terms” that he was in a relationship with someone who “identifies as a woman.”

“I’m wondering what the potential downside might be,” Shawn confessed to the cameras. “But if Alliya got gender reassignment surgery, I think that would have an effect on our sex life and then I don’t know what kind of relationship we’re ultimately gonna have.”