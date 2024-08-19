The tension continues! The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 8 couples are under one roof and part 4 of the tell-all proved the drama is nowhere close to ending.

90 Day Fiance’s Rob and Sophie Argued About a Lunch Date

Although they weren’t officially in the hot seat, Sophie Sierra and Rob Warne continued to argue about the infidelity in their relationship while relaxing in the hot tub with the other couples. After the U.K. native said she had proof of a voice note in which Rob asked someone to dinner, Rob slammed her and said Sophie shouldn’t be upset as it was a “lunch” date that happened two years ago.

Rob asked his estranged wife to play the clip for the group, but she claimed she didn’t have it and called her mom to send it to her. After Sophie reported that her mom didn’t have it saved either, Rob called her “manipulative” and said she didn’t “believe in marriage as much as she says so.”

90 Day Fiance’s Gino and Jasmine Take ‘Baby Steps’

As for Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda, the pair reported on the tell-all stage that they were “taking baby steps in the right direction” when it came to their relationship. The couple — who married in June 2023 — revealed they made strides when it came to intimacy and finally slept in the same bed.

Which 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After Season 8 Couple Is Your Favorite?

90 Day Fiance’s Loren Gets Grilled About Surgery

It’s Loren Brovarnik’s turn in the hot seat! The mom of three showed off the fruits of her mommy makeover but admitted that she felt selfish — considering if anything went wrong, her husband, Alexei Brovarnik, would’ve been left a single father. Despite the risks, the New York native revealed she would consider going under the knife again for another procedure.

Loren’s mom made a cameo on camera and stood firm in her stance that she was against her daughter undergoing elective surgery. Alex also wasn’t a fan of another risky procedure and felt his opinion was being completely ignored by Loren.

TLC

In addition to Loren’s makeover, Alexei and Loren are also on opposite ends when it comes to adding to their family. Loren revealed she had “baby fever” but the Israel native was firm that he did not want a fourth child.

90 Day Fiance’s Angela and Michael Arrive Late on Set

Arriving late to the tell-all stage, Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi arrived in typical dramatic fashion. The cast was shocked to see their arrival, with Kobe Blaise slamming the Georgia native for “always disrespecting her husband in public.”

The Nigeria native stayed quiet and angered Angela even more for not stepping in to defend her.

90 Day Fiance’s Ashley and Miguel Continue to Argue About Finances

Ashley Michelle’s family was convinced that her husband, Miguel Velez, was pocketing money in case their romance does not work out.

The Ecuador native got visibly upset on stage as he felt bad that he couldn’t work and was adamant that his extra money was sent to the mother of his children overseas.

Manuel told the group that he planned to stay in the marriage “no matter what” and would consider going back to working in his country if it meant making more money.

90 Day Fiance’s Sophie Crictized Loren

After the stage portion concluded, Sophie observed that Loren and Alexei were not criticized by their fellow cast members during their segment. She also brought up the fact that Loren had previously criticized Thaís Ramone on an earlier episode of 90 Day: Pillow Talk — the spinoff where alums share their takes on current couples — which the Brazil native called “fake.”

Loren and Alexei returned backstage and revealed they planned to not stay at the shared home with the other couples and go home to their kids. This immediately caused drama as Sophie complained that it wasn’t fair for them to leave after their tell-all portion.

“So, get on a plane and go home,” Loren clapped back. Thaís stepped in and asked Loren if she thought she and Alexei were superior to the rest of the cast.