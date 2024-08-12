90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 8 is almost over but the drama only continued during part 3 of the tell-all!

90 Day Fiance’s Angela Questioned Michael Over His Intentions

Angela Deem’s daughter Skyla Deem made a special appearance during the tell-all, where she accused her mother’s husband of being a gaslighter and liar. She also mentioned the “paradise men” group chat, which Michael Ilesanmi claimed was intended to help others come to America.

The private investigator that Angela hired to look into Michael’s background also made a special appearance and explained there were “indiscretions” in the Nigeria native’s past. He explained that there was one woman that he questioned, which Micheal explained was a “family friend.”

The private investigator admitted he had no evidence of Michael being unfaithful, but Skyla remained convinced that Michael was still attempting to scam her mother.

TLC

90 Day Fiance’s Thais Questioned Her Husband Patrick

Thaís Ramone revealed that she still struggled with trust issues stemming from Patrick Mendes’ early unfaithfulness in their relationship, particularly because he’s frequently on the road for work.

Patrick’s brother, John McManus, joined the couple on stage, and it was evident that he and the Brazilian native had their differences. During the discussion, John defended his earlier comment in the season, where he called Thaís’ friend a “slut.” When asked who Patrick thought was at fault in the situation, he simply stated, “John is a difficult person to deal with.”

Patrick admitted that he usually stayed silent during their arguments but recognized that he needed to stand up for his wife. Thaís shared that she felt disrespected by John during his visits to their home and both parties acknowledged that they occasionally disliked each other.

90 Day Fiance’s Rob Questioned Sophie’s Friend Kay

Rob Warne and Sophie Sierra revealed that they weren’t living together but were “hanging out.”

“I really do feel like a husband that’s been put in the friend zone,” he told the group.

Rob mentioned his desire to move to Los Angeles, while Sophie was uncertain about her future plans. Rob also found out that Sophie had recently had her first sexual experience with a woman.

Sophie’s friend Kay took the stage, making it clear that she was straight and not interested in the U.K. native. In response, Rob criticized Kay and accused her of “enabling” Sophie.

A clip is shown of Rob flirting with a bottle service waitress at the club, which he firmly denied led to a hookup. However, Sophie remained skeptical, certain that she had seen the woman on Rob’s Instagram before.

Sophie admitted she didn’t think she and Rob were a good match. Rob agreed to keep trying in their relationship as long as Sophie was willing, but if she decided to stop, he would too.

After the filming stopped for the day, Sophie said her estranged husband was “calculated” and showed his true colors.

The Drama Continued at the ‘90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?’ House

The cast members returned to their accommodations and decided to take a dip in the hot tub, with Patrick’s brother joining them.

Patrick admitted he hadn’t realized the extent of the tension between John and Thaís, but the two were able to reconcile during the interaction.

During the evening, another bombshell is dropped — Sophie said Robert was trying to hook up with girls when she arrived in Los Angeles and said she had the receipts to prove it.