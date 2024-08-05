90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 Tell-All Part 2 Recap

The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 8 tell-all is underway. The brand-new format of having all the cast members live under one roof has already led to plenty of arguments as tensions boil over between not just the couples, but their fellow stars, too. In part 2, fans saw old issues dredged up from the past, as well as new accusations that could lead to even more splits.

90 Day Fiance’s Jasmine Accuses Gino of Looking at Porn of His Ex

As viewers saw last week, Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo revealed that they haven’t been intimate in at least five months. The Panama native has now accused her husband of “looking at porn of his ex” to make up for the lack of sex between them, even though he allegedly told Jasmine she is “not allowed to use toys.” Jasmine referred to herself as a “single person who is married” and said that the gap between her and Gino is only getting bigger. She also said she refuses to be in a “sexless marriage.”

Back at the house, Jasmine told Gino that she didn’t want to give up on him and wanted to sleep in the same bed. However, at the tell-all the next day, Gino said she slept on the couch the night before. He did admit that they were making progress, though.

Drama Erupts Between ‘90 Day Fiance’ Castmates Ed and Loren

It seems Loren Brovarnik and Ed “Big Ed” Brown are in for a rough time at the cast house, as they’ve already started butting heads. On day 2 of the tell-all, Loren asked Ed if she “looked like a bottom feeder in real life,” referencing a previous interview where he called her that. Ed said he was looking forward to hearing about Loren’s “perfect life” during her segment, which caused them to bicker while getting their makeup done. They continued to argue during the tell-all.

Ed also seemingly tried to stir up trouble with other people at the house — and outside of it. He called his sister to rehash the infamous taco pasta incident. Later, he told castmates Patrick Mendes and Ashley Michelle that he thought ex-fiancée Elizabeth “Liz” Woods was just trying to take his money. Liz’s boyfriend, Jayson, called Ed a “f–king p—y” multiple times.

TLC/YouTube

90 Day Fiance’s Emily Gives an Update on Her Life With Kobe

During the tell-all, Emily Bieberly revealed that she and Kobe Blaise moved out of her parents’ home and bought a place of their own to prepare for the arrival of their third child. She also said that she could see them having “four or five kids.” Kobe admitted that it has been difficult to pay bills since they moved into their own home.

After hearing from Emily’s parents, who said the house has been “quiet” since they left, Kobe’s friend Valery came to speak. She said that there were issues with Kobe marrying a “white woman,” which caused castmate Angela Deem to become angry. Kobe agreed with Valery that Emily could be bossy at times, which made Emily upset because she wanted to name their third child after Kobe’s friend.

Emily also revealed that Kobe had been sending his ex-girlfriend money until Emily became pregnant. The Cameroon native admitted that he didn’t initially love Emily and thought she was a “one night stand.”

90 Day Fiance’s Angela Accuses Michael of Talking to Another Woman

Angela has been fighting with husband Michael Ilesanmi since they arrived at the house, and they showed no signs of easing up on the tension in part 2. The Georgia native continued to yell at Michael and told him he was the “problem.” She also reiterated that she regretted bringing him to the U.S. The Nigeria native revealed that she still brings up his cheating scandal from 2022. When he tried to talk to her, she told him to leave, and she later kicked him out of their room.

At the tell-all, Angela revealed that she and Michael had not been intimate since he arrived in America. She also accused him of talking to another woman. When Angela’s daughter Skyla joined and said that Michael avoided his wife at home, Angela asked why he didn’t stay in Nigeria. Michael simply dared her to send him “back home.”