90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 Tell-All Part 1 Recap

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 8 is wrapping up, and fans know what that means — it’s time for the tell-all. This tell-all is going to look a little different because, for the first time in franchise history, the couples will all be staying together under one roof. The cameras will be rolling as much as possible, so plenty of drama is promised. Of course, in part 1, some drama has already unfolded.

90 Day Fiance’s Jasmine and Gino Are on an Intimacy Strike

Upon arriving at the house, Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo revealed that they did not sleep in the same bed and needed separate rooms. Jasmine only let Gino sleep with her if they had sex, which hadn’t happened in a while. However, Gino never had an issue with this before due to Jasmine’s yelling.

At the tell-all, Jasmine said she and Gino had not had sex in eight months, while Gino said it was only five months. The Panama native also said she has never seen her husband completely naked and revealed that she caught him looking at “sugar baby pornography.” She said that although she still loves Gino, their relationship is “very bad” right now, as Gino hasn’t helped her acclimate to America much. However, he said that he did file for her permanent residency.

90 Day Fiance’s Ed and Liz Called It Quits for Good

Elizabeth “Liz” Woods arrived at the house without Ed “Big Ed” Brown and said that they had gone through their final breakup. When Ed finally arrived at the mansion, he was greeted coldly by his ex and broke out into tears. After speaking to each other, they both ended up crying.

Later, once the tell-all began, Ed revealed that he was still living in Arkansas, but not dating yet. Liz disputed his claim, arguing that he was on a dating app within a month of her leaving. The exes discussed the infamous taco pasta incident, where Ed made dinner for his family and told his sister that she was “being a baby” because she thought it was too spicy. Liz didn’t like his reaction, which led to an argument and ultimately the end of their relationship.

TLC/YouTube

Ed claimed that the fight was a result of Liz losing her temper and not because of his actions. He continued to blame Liz for losing her temper.

Liz also said during the tell-all that she saw Ed with a woman on his arm — Ed clarified that it was three women — which contributed to the end of the romance. Additionally, she opened up about her new boyfriend and became emotional as she explained how much better he treats her than Ed did. Her boyfriend, Jason, even joined the group, and she revealed their plans to move in together. Ed said he wished them the best but warned Jason to deal with Liz’s “issues.”

90 Day Fiance’s Rob and Sophie Are Having Fun

After Rob Warne and Sophie Sierra seemingly split for good, the pair arrived at the tell-all house together. The U.K. native revealed that she and her estranged husband were “hanging out” but not labeling anything. Meanwhile, Rob revealed that they were not having sex.

90 Day Fiance’s Michael and Angela Stir Up Trouble

Producers revealed that Michael Ilesanmi and Angela Deem were not going to stay in the house on the first night. When they arrived at the tell-all the next morning, it was clear things had already heated up between them. The Nigeria native revealed that he and his wife fought the night before, and Angela told Ed that she “wished she never brought him here” to America. Angela took a seat next to Michael and immediately began arguing with him over why he sat next to her. She stood up and walked off the set before the tell-all began.

90 Day Fiance’s Nicole and Mahmoud Are Not Doing the ‘Happily Ever After’ Tell-All

As the tell-all began, producers revealed that Nicole Sherbiny and Mahmoud El Sherbiny would not be participating in the five-part event and that they “wish them the best.” The couple last appeared on Happily Ever After? season 8 on May 19, 2024. Their exit from the series came shortly after Mahmoud’s February 2024 arrest on domestic violence charges.