90 Day Fiance Happily Ever After Season 8 Episode 19 Recap

From painful splits to newly reunited couples, episode 19 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 8 is reaching new heights of drama as it leads up to the highly anticipated tell-all special.

90 Day Fiance’s Angela Still Doesn’t Trust Michael

Michael Ilesanmi was assimilating to life in America. Shortly after his arrival in her hometown of Hazlehurst, Georgia, Angela Deem began training him on his duties of being the man of the house — including a long list of chores.

The couple celebrated their first holiday together with Angela’s daughter Skyla as Michael’s visa approval happened to coincide with Christmas.

During the festive dinner, the Nigeria native mentioned that his phone had been broken before he arrived in the United States, eventually admitting to Skyla that Angela had broken it in a fit of anger.

Skyla later suggested to her mother that she hire professional help to dig into Michael’s background. “I mean, it’s obvious you don’t trust him. Just hire you somebody. Get a private investigator or something and have them, you know, look into it,” Skyla lectured the 90 Day Fiancé alum.

“Right now, I just want to be happy,” the mom of two responded. Skyla, frustrated, shot back, “I’m tired of hearing your nonsense about living a delusional happy life.”

Angela agreed to hire a private investigator and began the process of exposing her husband.

90 Day Fiance’s Sophie and Rob Seemingly Split For Good

Rob Warne and Sophie Sierra’s breakup saga continued. After Rob broke up with the U.K. native, he went back to where Sophie was staying after she called him, asking him to return.

The influencer was confused as to why Rob had ended their relationship, especially since he had been the one to step outside of it in the past.

“I just don’t understand, why the f–k he would just dump me, over what?” Sophie tearfully told the cameras. “I didn’t do anything.” Despite sharing a tearful conversation in the car, the exchange took a turn when Sophie became angry and told Rob he would never find someone better than her.

90 Day Fiance’s Emily and Kobe Were Pressured to Move Out

Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise were dealing with the aftermath of informing Emily’s parents that they were expecting their third child. Emily’s parents immediately questioned the couple about their plans to move out of their home and purchase a property of their own.

“When the right one comes on the market,” Emily replied. Emily’s mother directly challenged her daughter and questioned the Cameroon native whether they had viewed any homes they would seriously consider putting an offer on. The matriarch emphasized that she didn’t want to be forced into a situation where they would have to “make an ultimatum.”

TLC

“I feel like all the houses we’ve looked at so far, I feel like it’s livable,” the dad of two said in response. In a private confessional, Emily slammed her husband and felt he wasn’t supporting her in the situation.

“I really feel like my husband is not doing anything to be on my side,” she complained.

90 Day Fiance’s Patrick Has a Heart-to-Heart With His Father

It’s Patrick Mendes and Thaís Ramone’s daughter Aleesi’s birthday party during episode 19! Although the Brazil native was happy with how her daughter’s party came together, her father was sick and unable to attend.

During the party, Patrick confronted his father about the apartment he was renting from him, which sparked a deeper conversation about his father’s absence during his upbringing.

“For me dad, it was hard, growing up without you there,” he tearfully told his father. Patrick emphasized that the discussion was important because his wife wanted him to establish boundaries in his relationship with his father.

90 Day Fiance’s Gino and Jasmine Argued Over Visa Issues

Despite Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda making significant progress in their relationship, their connection regressed when Gino admitted he hadn’t completed the visa paperwork for the Panama native.

In response, Jasmine asked for her passport, but Gino refused, saying she would “lose it” if he handed it over.

“I have to do whatever the f–k you want, I have to please you,” Jasmine yelled at Gino before throwing flowers at him. “Enjoy your f–king porn. I don’t wanna see you ever again.”

In a private confessional, the mom of three felt that Gino “played” and “lied” to her.

Jasmine tried to kick Gino out of their room, but when that didn’t work, she left and booked a second room using Gino’s credit card.

90 Day Fiance’s Ashley and Manuel Fought on His Birthday

Finances continued to be a major obstacle when it came to Ashley Michelle and Manuel Vélez’s marriage. Although the couple were out celebrating the Ecuador native’s birthday at dinner, the night switched when Ashley confronted Manuel about the $1,000 she gave him.

“This morning, we had such a good connection. We were on the same page,” Ashley told producers. “And I found out he was lying to me even more. So like, honestly f–k love.”

TLC

Manuel told Ashley that the money was spent on his “debts in Ecuador” and made a snide comment about how he managed his finances better than his wife.

“He came over on a lie,” Ashley told her family, who was attending the celebration. “I don’t even know if I can be in this relationship anymore.”

90 Day Fiance’s Loren and Alexei Don’t See Eye to Eye Over Surgery

Loren Brovarnik is fully healed from her mommy makeover, with her husband, Alexei Brovarnik, confirming that things in their household were “getting back to normal.”

However, the Israel native was upset that his wife was considering more surgery following her recent procedure. In an effort to persuade the mother of three against going under the knife, Alexei arranged a meeting with her friends, hoping the topic would come up again. They all agreed that Loren did not need any more surgery.