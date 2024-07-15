90 Day Fiance Happily Ever After Season 8 Episode 18 Recap

With only two episodes remaining in season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, the TLC couples face obstacles that continue to test them, causing some to stay together and others to break apart.

90 Day Fiance’s Angela and Michael Faced Skyla

Angela Deem took Michael Ilesanmi on a tour of his new Georgia hometown. During the outing, the 90 Day Fiancé alum worried how her husband would get along with her daughter Skyla, as she had planned for the trio to go to dinner together later that evening.

The Georgia native was valid in having her concerns about the outing as Skyla immediately questioned Michael about not being in the relationship with Angela for the right reasons.

“You show up with him, you know, last night like your marriage wasn’t completely on the rocks before you came over here,” Skyla told her mother and Michael as she sat across from them. In a private confessional, she added, “I think Mama just don’t wanna be prove wrong so she is doing everything she can to make this relationship work.”

The outing took a turn for the worse between Angela and Michael when the U.S. native became upset with him for spitting out a piece of BBQ meat because he didn’t like it.

90 Day Fiance’s Emily and Kobe Are Expecting Again!

Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise had big news to share with viewers! Three months after arriving home from their Cameroon trip, Emily revealed she was expecting the couple’s third child.

Although the pair were excited about their newest addition, Emily and Kobe were both concerned about how Emily’s parents would react to the announcement.

Emily and Kobe were getting ready to tell her parents about their third child when one of the kids spilled the news first. After the bombshell was dropped, Emily worried that her parents might kick them out of their home.

90 Day Fiance’s Patrick Bonded With Thais’ Dad

During a weekend getaway, Patrick Mendes and Thaís Ramone were hopeful that Patrick would bond with her father, Carlos. However, Carlos ended up favoring Patrick’s older brother, John McManus, instead.

“I asked your dad to go fishing, instead he goes and gets a beer with John,” the bodybuilder told his wife, before telling producers that it was “a little annoying” how much the pair were spending time together.

TLC

John spoke with Carlos about his relationship with Patrick and urged him to give him a break. In response, Carlos wanted Patrick to ask him for the blessing of his daughter.

Patrick opened up to his father-in-law during a game of pool after both Thaís and John had gone to bed. He shared with Carlos that it had been difficult to communicate with him as he felt “rejected.” Carlos reassured Patrick that he felt he treated his daughter well. Patrick then asked for Carlos’s blessing and received it. Carlos also apologized for his past behavior.

Patrick may have made strides in the relationship with Carlos, but things were still rocky between Thaís and John. The Brazil native was still upset with John for calling her friend a vulgar name, but he agreed to be on his best behavior for his niece’s birthday party.

90 Day Fiance’s Jasmine Slammed Gino Over Other Women

Jasmine Pineda was crowned “Miss Latina International” during her pageant but that was the least of her worries.

Jasmine was still upset that her husband, Gino Palazzolo, criticized her on her runway skills and compared her to other contestants.

“The audacity, pretending you were the loving husband who’s proud of his wife,” the Panama native criticized him. In response, Gino pointed out all the ways he had been supporting her, including their immigration paperwork.

“Three weeks ago, Gino told me that he submitted my paperwork,” Jasmine told cameras before questioning the Michigan native, “I need to ask you this, did you submit my paperwork, yes or no?”

90 Day Fiance’s Rob Tried to Break Up With Sophie

The end is near for Rob Warne and Sophie Sierra. Rob surprised Sophie by showing up at her friend Kay’s house, leaving her confused about what he could possibly be telling her.

“I just needed to talk to you and I wrote it down, so then I can just say it out right,” Rob prefaced the conversation. “Sophie, I think the best thing for both of us is to just be done with this.”

Sophie immediately stormed off, while her friend Kay got into a screaming match with Rob.

90 Day Fiance’s Loren Considered Going Under the Knife Again

It’s been three months since Loren Brovarnik’s “mommy makeover” and her parents are over for dinner.

During the dinner, Loren revealed she discussed doing a “second fat transfer” with her doctor for “bigger boobs.”

TLC

Loren’s mom and her husband, Alexei Brovarnik, quickly intervened and shut down the possibility of another surgery.

“This surgery somethings is like a slippery slope. You know, she looks great already and that’s it,” the Israel native said in a confessional. ”I mean, I’m not doing this again.”

90 Day Fiance’s Manuel Celebrated His Birthday

After many episodes of arguing, Ashley Michelle and Manuel Vélez were finally “on the same page.”

Manuel celebrated his birthday during the episode and Ashley’s family came over to their home for a party. However, the atmosphere shifted when Ashley began to explain to her family about Manuel speaking to his ex.