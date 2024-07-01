90 Day Fiance Happily Ever After Season 8 Episode 16 Recap

The end of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 8 is near but the drama only continued to brew during episode 16.

90 Day Fiance’s Gino Critiqued Jasmine’s Runway Walk

Jasmine Pineda is officially a pageant girl after competing in her first beauty competition. The Panama native showed off her slim figure during the swimsuit portion, however was shocked to find out that Gino Palazzolo thought her runway walk was “not good.”

This, in turn, angered Jasmine, leading her to ban Gino from watching any future pageant preparations.

“I do appreciate you coming here. Thank you for that. However, I have not felt positive reinforcement from you,” the mom of two told him once they returned to their hotel room. “So you are uninvited to the rehearsals.”

90 Day Fiance’s Angela and Michael Made it to America

After spending the night together, Angela Deem was still trying to figure out if her husband, Michael Ilesanmi, was telling the truth surrounding the recent “Paradise Men” group administrator bombshell.

“We don’t know when that visa’s coming. What if we start fighting again?” Angela questioned the Nigeria native as they lay in bed. In a private confessional, she added, “Right now, I need to decide if he is telling the truth about everything he said. I’m gonna get to the bottom of this.”

Michael vehemently denied that there was “nothing” he was hiding, and the Georgia native decided to leave it up to chance and not pull the visa paperwork.

Michael’s visa was ultimately approved, and the pair arrived in America a month later. “We’ve been through a lot, you know?” Michael told producers at the airport. “And I appreciate my wife for her strong patience. She said she’s not going to leave me until the visa gets approved. But to God be the glory. After the administrative processing after two weeks, it has been approved. It was quicker than I thought.”

90 Day Fiance’s Loren Debuted the Results of Her Mommy-Makeover

Loren, who is now nearly fully recovered from her mommy makeover, decided to go shopping with a friend for clothes show off her new body.

During the outing, the mom of four admitted that her husband, Alexei Brovarnik, was upset as he felt she downplayed the recovery process of the surgeries. In result, their sex life has also suffered.

Later in the episode, Alex and Loren went out for a date night, where she planned to debut her new body for the first time.

“I don’t know why I’m nervous. This is the first time since surgery that Alex will see me without my faja, my girdle, my bandages, everything,” the New York native said in a confessional. “And I just hope that he’s happy with the results.”

Although the reveal went smoothly, Loren broached the topic of potentially returning to the workforce, feeling she had lost herself in motherhood. The father of three disagreed with the idea, emphasizing that her primary responsibility should be to their family.

90 Day Fiance’s Patrick Got Emotional With Thais

Patrick Mendes and Thaís Ramone’s Brazil trip turned romantic as they returned to the restaurant where they had their first date. The outing got emotional as Patrick opened up about how his father was not present during his adolescence.

The bodybuilder revealed that his renting of his father’s apartment in South America was the first time they had an ongoing relationship and “something to talk about.”

“It’s something that he doesn’t really talk about,” the Brazil native privately told the cameras. “I’m not sure that I have seen Patrick crying like that before.” The mom of one encouraged her husband to bond with her father and they decided to go on a guy’s trip in a nearby town.

90 Day Fiance’s Manuel and Ashley’s Relationship Escalated

Ashley Michelle confronted her husband, Manuel Vélez, about sending money to the mother of his children in Ecuador. The father of two admitted he contacted his ex but did not send money — prompting a huge argument.

“I don’t know what I’m doing here. I try to make things work, but with your attitude, nothing works,” Manuel told Ashley as he stormed off. In a private confessional, he added, “She wants to believe what she wants. I can’t take it anymore.”

90 Day Fiance’s Rob Got Flirty on His Birthday

It’s Rob Warne’s birthday and he decided to fly to his hometown of Kansas City to celebrate.

This worried his estranged wife, Sophie Sierra, as he had previously told her that he was a “hoe” when he lived there.

On the trip, he also spoke to his mom about the situation with Sophie, telling her that he could not remain in limbo with his wife forever. This was later tested at the nightclub where Rob flirted with multiple waitresses.

“Sophie and I’s relationship is very on the fritz,” Rob said during the episode. “And I can get into some s–t if I wanted to get into s–t.”

When asked by a bottle girl if he was single, he replied by saying he was in a “very complicated situation.”

90 Day Fiance’s Emily and Kobe’s Wedding Continued

Despite Emily Bieberly’s hesitation, Kobe Blaise’s friend took the microphone at their wedding and surprisingly delivered a positive speech about their relationship.

Kobe’s father also offered his blessing, making Emily an official Cameroonian wife.

As their Africa trip concluded, Emily and Kobe returned to his family’s house before their departure and presented his father with stereotypical “American dad” clothes.