90 Day Fiance Happily Ever After Season 8 Episode 15 Recap

From Gino Palazzolo recording other women to Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi’s ongoing visa battle, the drama only continued during episode 15 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

90 Day Fiance’s Gino and Jasmine Argue About Pageants

Jasmine Pineda’s pageant dreams continued! Gino and his wife flew to Florida and Jasmine attended a rehearsal with the other contestants.

Following the training, the Panama native asked Gino to help her work on things the pageant coach suggested. In an attempt to assist her, the Michigan native revealed he videotaped other women in the class who he thought had good form — which immediately angered Jasmine.

“He is recording this woman, with what purpose?” the mom of two said in a confessional with producers. “To help me? Or you are gonna be using those videos for being masturbating [sic]?”

90 Day Fiance’s Angela and Michael Seemingly Made Up

Angela and Michael continued to argue about their immigration journey. The fight got physical after Michael tried to take his phone back from Angela and security was called to separate the couple.

“Angela she’s out of control,” the Nigeria native told cameras as he departed the hotel. “This is too much.”

After taking a break from the situation, Angela and Michael reunited. Angela slammed her husband as she believed he had been scamming her the entire time.

Michael denied her claims and said he was the administrator for the “Paradise Men’s” group to get information as they worked to obtain a visa. The pair seemingly made up as Angela allowed Michael to stay over and sleep in the bed.

90 Day Fiance’s Emily and Kobe Get Married in Cameroon

The wedding festivities are in full effect for Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise. Before the wedding, the Kansas native was unsure if Kobe’s friends would attend the festive event as they still did not approve of the marriage.

During the nuptials, Kobe was impressed at how Emily integrated into his traditions so well. “Today is such a joyous day,” the Cameroon native said in a confessional. “But my friends, you know, are not in support of my relationship with Emily. They’re like my family, you know? I’m getting married and then they’re not there.”

As the night continued, Kobe was shocked when his friends eventually arrived.

90 Day Fiance’s Ashley and Manuel Fight About an Ex

Ashley Michelle and Manuel Velez’s financial issues continued. Manuel requested $300 from the New York native for his family but refused to tell Ashley what the money was for.

In addition, Manuel said Ashley’s priorities were wrong and threatened to go back to Ecuador if he needed to help his family.

Ashley met up with her sister after the conversation with Manuel and decided to call Manuel’s friend Jonathan to “get some answers.” During the exchange, Jonathan hinted that Manuel could be sending the money to an “ex-girlfriend.”

Ashley immediately returned home to confront her husband about his lingering contact with his ex. Manuel laughed at the question and said it was a lie. Manuel then called Jonathan to ask why he told Ashley that. In response, Jonathan urged Manuel to tell Ashley the truth, causing Manuel to hang up the phone.

90 Day Fiance’s Thais Is Mad at Patrick for Defending John

The aftermath of the fight between John McManus and Thaís Ramone’s friend continued. After getting a drink thrown at him, the Brazil native felt Patrick deserved it for calling her friend a slut.

“Tonight was one of the reasons that you shouldn’t be in Brazil,” the mom of one said in a confessional interview alongside her brother-in-law. In response, John defended himself, saying, “Don’t cry me a river when they start trouble and the big bad wold blows their house down.”

Thaís then turned her anger to her husband, Patrick Mendes, and slammed him for continuing to defend his brother.

90 Day Fiance’s Sophie Moves Out of Rob’s Place

Sophie Sierra, fresh off her decision to stay with a friend for a few days, decided to gather her things from Rob Warne’s home with her mother, Claire Chesire. The interaction didn’t go smoothly as Rob felt Claire nor Sophie hadn’t considered his perspective and said his wife has always been taken care of. Claire clapped back at his claims and said she had to send her daughter food in certain instances.

After leaving the property, Sophie encouraged Rob to reflect on his own issues, while Rob said Sophie needed to figure out if she could be with him as a person.

“This is an emotional roller coaster,” Rob said during the episode. “F–king whipping me around a whirlwind.”

90 Day Fiance’s Alexei Worries About His Father

Alexei Brovarnik said goodbye to his father during episode 15. Visibly emotional, Alexei was concerned about his dad returning to Israel and worried about the next time he would see him.