There’s trouble in paradise for fan-favorite couple Loren and Alexei Brovarnik following the mom of three’s extensive mommy makeover. Meanwhile, Angela Deem can’t figure out if her husband, Michael IIensami was “scamming” her. The drama only escalated for the season 8 couples during episode 14 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

90 Day Fiance’s Sophie Decides to Ditch Rob

After a disappointing conversation with Rob Warne, Sophie Sierra and her mom, Claire Chesire, reunited over breakfast to dissect the meetup. Claire, who doesn’t hide her disgust for her son-in-law, urged her daughter to “forget” and “leave” him.

Sophie, uncertain about the next steps in her marriage, told Claire that she would stay with a friend. She and her mother then decided to visit her estranged husband’s home to gather her belongings.

“I’m at a point where I’m actually gonna stop running from my issues and either move back in and be all in or, like I have to leave it,” the U.K. native told producers.

Rob was blindsided, as Sophie had not informed him that she planned on being away for a few days. The fight escalated with Rob calling it “bullsh–t” and blaming his “nightmare” mother-in-law.

90 Day Fiance’s Angela Thinks Michael Is ‘Scamming’ Her

The “Paradise Men” backlashed continued. After finding out that Michael Ilesanmi was an administrator for a “Paradise Men” online group, Angela Deem decided to call immigration to check for an update on his delayed visa.

The Georgia native learned that Michael and the U.S. Government could sue her for financial support once his visa was approved, which prompted her to ask if she could withdraw her petition.

Angela reunited with Michael but still refused to give him his phone back since she “bought it.”

“You want to tell the truth [of] what I already know?” Angela confronted him. “That you’re scamming me or that you embezzle money. I done know everything.” The fight escalated into a tense altercation between the married couple, prompting security to intervene and break it up.

90 Day Fiance’s Gino and Jasmine Make Amends

Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda’s relationship was on the mend during episode 14. Gino took his wife to lunch for an “adult conversation,” where they discussed how they both tend to hurt each other.

“I am sorry if I hurt your masculinity as a man but I want you to take the initiative in the intimacy,” the Panama native told him while enjoying an outdoor meal. In a private confessional, she added, “We are acting like we are each other’s enemy. We don’t have intimacy and we are newlyweds. This is not how marriage should be.”

Gino confirmed his physical attraction to the mother of two and tried to make her happy by taking her to look at pageant dresses.

90 Day Fiance’s Alexei Challenges Loren

Loren Brovarnik was still recovering from her extensive mommy makeover. The mom of three told her husband, Alexei Brovarnik, that she had a phone call with her doctor who advised her to “stop doing everything” she was currently doing. Alexei, already overwhelmed with taking on additional responsibilities, confessed that he wouldn’t have been as supportive of his wife’s surgery if he had known the demands of the recovery process.

“You want to go lay down on the bed all day, and that’s it?” Alexei replied. In a private confessional, he continued to vent with producers about how he felt Loren “downplayed” the aftercare of the surgery.

“She can’t move. She can’t live. She can’t look up. She can’t look down,” the dad of three said to the cameras. “Forget about the first two weeks where she couldn’t even change her own clothes by herself. We were not prepared for this surgery.”

The Drama Escalates for 90 Day Fiance’s Patrick and Thais

The drama between the fathers-in-law continued during episode 14. Thaís Ramone’s dad, Carlos, confronted Patrick Mendes’ dad, Jose, over attempting to charge their kids for use of his ranch for their daughter’s birthday party.

“You’re charging money for your own son, man,” Carlos told him, to which Jose replied, “I’m retired.”

Patrick’s brother, John McManus, jumped into the conversation, despite it being completely in Portuguese. “Jose, I don’t know what he said. When it comes down to it, you shouldn’t charge your son for rent.”

The bodybuilder attempted to diffuse the situation but told producers in a private confessional that he felt his wife’s father was “crossing the line” and had “nothing to do with it.”

Carlos then confronted Patrick for not coming to him first about wanting to marry his daughter. John defended his brother, and told him because Thaís lied to him, Patrick was not able to ask for his blessing.

The next day, Thaís and Patrick discussed the previous night’s dinner and admitted that there was still lingering tension between them. Patrick felt everyone “came at” his dad, which his wife said was because he was “wrong.”

Later that evening, Patrick and John went to meet Thaís’ friends for the first time. The event soon turned salty after her friends brought up how Patrick kissed another woman in the early stages of their relationship. Patrick insisted he wasn’t in a relationship with his wife at the time.

Tensions also escalated between Thaís’ friends and John. Thaís’ friends labeled John a “bad influence” and a “typical male asshole.” In response, John called one of her friends a “slut,” provoking her to throw her drink at him.

90 Day Fiance’s Emily Gets ‘Traded for a Goat’

Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise’s wedding festivities continued! The Cameroon native’s family met with his wife’s family with the bride price, which included a live goat.

“It’s so cute, but I never thought in my wildest dreams, that I would be traded for a goat,” the Kansas native confessed. The evening continued with typical Cameroonian pre-wedding traditions, with Emily taking her place with Kobe’s family once the bride price was agreed upon.

90 Day Fiance’s Ed and Liz Have One More Blowout Fight

It’s not happily ever after for Ed “Big Ed” Brown and Liz Woods anymore! Liz was in Arkansas retrieving her things from the home she once shared with Ed and was in tears after a messy argument between, Ed, her and her mother, Patty.

Ed said Liz’s “flying off the handle” was the main reason their relationship was ending and blamed her mother for the fight. He urged his ex to “learn” from their failed connection and admitted he was “worried” about her next relationship.

Liz clapped back that Ed wasn’t “a man” and stormed out of the property.